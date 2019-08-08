EchoStar Announces Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

EchoStar Corporation

Aug 08, 2019, 06:00 ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenues of $537 million.
  • Consolidated net loss of $5 million, consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of $6 million, and diluted loss per share of $0.06.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $199 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenues of $1,068 million.
  • Consolidated net income of $10 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $9 million, and diluted earnings per share of $0.09.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $404 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Additional Highlights:

  • Approximately 1,415,000 total Hughes broadband subscribers as of June 30, 2019 including approximately 169,000 subscribers in Central and South America.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2019.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (amounts in thousands):

For the three months
ended June 30,

For the six months
ended June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018









Revenue







Hughes

$

451,847

$

426,306

$

897,184

$

827,124

EchoStar Satellite Services

80,961

95,425

162,220

192,178

Corporate & Other

4,316

4,226

8,802

8,447

Total

$

537,124

$

525,957

$

1,068,206

$

1,027,749









Adjusted EBITDA







Hughes

$

156,298

$

151,628

$

318,161

$

288,737

EchoStar Satellite Services

68,174

82,483

136,891

166,633

Corporate & Other:







Corporate overhead, operating and other

(22,336)

(21,266)

(42,968)

(39,137)

Equity in earnings (losses) of
unconsolidated affiliates, net

(2,898)

(2,058)

(7,725)

(3,067)

  Sub-total

(25,234)

(23,324)

(50,693)

(42,204)

Total

$

199,238

$

210,787

$

404,359

$

413,166









Net income (loss)

$

(5,060)

$

77,684

$

9,948

$

56,513

Expenditures for property and equipment

$

107,478

$

119,592

$

219,440

$

170,574

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):

For the three months
ended June 30,

For the six months
ended June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018









Net income (loss)

$

(5,060)

$

77,684

$

9,948

$

56,513

Interest income and expense, net

36,950

42,281

72,403

89,397

Income tax provision, net

922

17,802

9,102

12,399

Depreciation and amortization

155,410

148,449

309,631

294,003

Net income attributable to noncontrolling
interests

(632)

(462)

(1,438)

(842)

EBITDA

187,590

285,754

399,646

451,470

(Gains) losses on investments, net

(12,856)

(65,396)

(19,791)

(28,733)

Litigation expense

24,504



24,504


Vendor settlement



(9,571)



(9,571)

    Adjusted EBITDA

$

199,238

$

210,787

$

404,359

$

413,166

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income and expense, net," "Income tax provision (benefit), net," "Depreciation and amortization," "Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests," "Gains and losses on investments, net," and other non-recurring or non-operational items.  Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to "Net income (loss)" in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses this non-GAAP measure as a measure of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and is appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host its earnings conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call-in numbers are (877) 815-1625 (toll-free) and (716) 247-5178 (international), Conference ID 6673307.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:  SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions.  Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward‑looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‑looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of


June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Assets

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,298,005

$

928,306

Marketable investment securities, at fair value

1,203,308

2,282,152

Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net (Note 3)

201,561

201,096

Trade accounts receivable - DISH Network

13,943

14,200

Inventory

73,345

75,379

Prepaids and deposits

65,589

61,177

Other current assets

19,857

18,539

Total current assets

2,875,608

3,580,849

Noncurrent assets:



Property and equipment, net

3,329,794

3,414,908

Operating lease right-of-use assets

113,643


Goodwill

504,173

504,173

Regulatory authorizations, net

493,661

495,654

Other intangible assets, net

36,869

44,231

Investments in unconsolidated entities

225,582

262,473

Other receivables - DISH Network

96,733

95,114

Other noncurrent assets, net

274,028

263,892

Total noncurrent assets

5,074,483

5,080,445

Total assets

$

7,950,091

$

8,661,294

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable

$

105,929

$

121,437

Trade accounts payable - DISH Network

1,113

1,698

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

42,682

959,577

Contract liabilities

106,308

72,284

Accrued interest

42,835

47,416

Accrued compensation

44,829

54,242

Accrued taxes

16,221

16,013

Accrued expenses and other

111,745

72,470

Total current liabilities

471,662

1,345,137

Noncurrent liabilities:



Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net

2,553,352

2,573,204

Deferred tax liabilities, net

472,872

465,933

Operating lease liabilities

94,979


Other noncurrent liabilities

114,275

121,546

Total noncurrent liabilities

3,235,478

3,160,683

Total liabilities

3,707,140

4,505,820

Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized,
 none issued and outstanding at each of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018




Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:



Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,
56,189,672 shares issued and 49,704,751 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019
and 54,142,566 shares issued and 47,657,645 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018

56

54

Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized,
47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at each of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

48

48

Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized,
none issued and outstanding at each of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018




Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
and outstanding at each of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018




Additional paid-in capital

3,777,499

3,702,522

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(119,500)

(125,100)

Accumulated earnings

704,236

694,129

Treasury stock, at cost

(131,454)

(131,454)

Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity

4,230,885

4,140,199

Noncontrolling interests

12,066

15,275

Total stockholders' equity

4,242,951

4,155,474

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,950,091

$

8,661,294

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the three months
ended June 30,

For the six months
ended June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue:







Services and other revenue - DISH Network

$

85,057

$

100,171

$

170,945

$

203,976

Services and other revenue - other

394,422

375,445

787,902

730,485

Equipment revenue

57,645

50,341

109,359

93,288

Total revenue

537,124

525,957

1,068,206

1,027,749









Costs and expenses:







Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and
amortization)

153,198

151,157

306,769

299,902

Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and
amortization)

46,549

41,865

91,556

80,936

Selling, general and administrative expenses

152,629

103,074

264,763

206,349

Research and development expenses

6,388

6,647

13,276

13,784

Depreciation and amortization

155,410

148,449

309,631

294,003

Total costs and expenses

514,174

451,192

985,995

894,974

Operating income

22,950

74,765

82,211

132,775









Other income (expense):







Interest income

23,213

19,253

47,642

34,888

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(60,163)

(61,534)

(120,045)

(124,285)

Gains (losses) on investments, net

12,856

65,396

19,791

28,733

Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net

(4,754)

(2,058)

(11,107)

(3,067)

Other, net

1,760

(336)

558

(132)

Total other income (expense), net

(27,088)

20,721

(63,161)

(63,863)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(4,138)

95,486

19,050

68,912

Income tax provision, net

(922)

(17,802)

(9,102)

(12,399)

Net income (loss)

(5,060)

77,684

9,948

56,513

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

632

462

1,438

842

Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation
common stock

$

(5,692)

$

77,222

$

8,510

$

55,671









Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:







Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.06)

$

0.80

$

0.09

$

0.58

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.06)

$

0.80

$

0.09

$

0.57

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the six months ended June 30,


2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income (loss)

$

9,948

$

56,513

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

309,631

294,003

Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net

11,107

3,067

Amortization of debt issuance costs

3,872

3,905

(Gains) losses on investments, net

(19,791)

(28,674)

Stock-based compensation

4,833

5,110

Deferred tax provision

7,014

10,231

Dividend received from unconsolidated entity



5,000

Changes in current assets and current liabilities, net:



Trade accounts receivable, net

167

(3,061)

Trade accounts receivable - DISH Network

257

17,262

Inventory

2,114

238

Other current assets

(2,500)

(5,430)

Trade accounts payable

(225)

2,364

Trade accounts payable - DISH Network

(585)

(3,360)

Accrued expenses and other

51,409

7,749

Changes in noncurrent assets and noncurrent liabilities, net

1,374

(17,200)

Other, net

2,149

5,822

Net cash flows from operating activities

380,774

353,539

Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchases of marketable investment securities

(504,264)

(1,632,930)

Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities

1,621,481

841,638

Expenditures for property and equipment

(219,440)

(248,098)

Refunds and other receipts related to property and equipment



77,524

Expenditures for externally marketed software

(15,329)

(15,000)

Net cash flows from investing activities

882,448

(976,866)

Cash flows from financing activities:



Repayment of debt and finance lease obligations

(21,180)

(18,417)

Repurchase and maturity of debt

(920,923)


Purchase of noncontrolling interest

(7,313)


Repayment of in-orbit incentive obligations

(3,778)

(3,272)

Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised

61,503

4,064

Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan

5,074

4,886

Other, net

905

(401)

Net cash flows from financing activities

(885,712)

(13,140)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

121

(1,941)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts

377,631

(638,408)

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period

929,495

2,432,249

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period

$

1,307,126

$

1,793,841





Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:



Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$

120,625

$

122,017

Cash paid for income taxes

$

1,217

$

2,574

