EchoStar Announces Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenues of $531 million .

. Consolidated net income of $15 million , consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $14 million , and diluted earnings per share of $0.15 .

, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of , and diluted earnings per share of . Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $206 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Additional Highlights:

Approximately 1,388,000 total Hughes broadband subscribers as of March 31, 2019 including approximately 150,000 subscribers in Latin America .

including approximately 150,000 subscribers in . Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $3.3 billion as of March 31, 2019 .

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018:





For the three months

ended March 31,





2019

2018





(Dollars in thousands) Revenue









Hughes

$ 445,337



$ 400,818



EchoStar Satellite Services



81,259





96,753



Corporate & Other



4,486





4,221



Total

$ 531,082



$ 501,792















Adjusted EBITDA









Hughes

$ 161,864



$ 137,108



EchoStar Satellite Services



68,717





84,150



Corporate & Other:









Corporate overhead, operating and other

(20,116)



(17,870)



Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

(4,827)



(1,009)



Sub-total



(24,943)





(18,879)



Total

$ 205,638



$ 202,379



































Net income (loss)

$ 15,008



$ (21,171)



Expenditures for property and equipment

$ 111,962



$ 50,982













































Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:





For the three months

ended March 31,





2019

2018





(Dollars in thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$ 15,008



$ (21,171)



Interest income and expense, net

35,453



47,116



Income tax provision (benefit), net

8,180



(5,403)



Depreciation and amortization

154,221



145,554



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(806)



(380)



(Gains) loss on investment, net

(6,418)



36,663



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 205,638



$ 202,379





Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income and expense, net," "Income tax provision (benefit), net," "Depreciation and amortization," "Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests," and "Gains and losses on investments, net." Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to "Net income (loss)" in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses this non-GAAP measure as a measure of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and is appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host its earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call-in numbers are (877) 815-1625 (toll-free) and (716) 247-5178 (international), Conference ID 8058859.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward‑looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‑looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





As of



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets

(Unaudited)

(Audited) Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,349,724



$ 928,306

Marketable investment securities, at fair value

1,925,108



2,282,152

Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net (Note 3)

216,558



201,096

Trade accounts receivable - DISH Network

19,510



14,200

Inventory

76,114



75,379

Prepaids and deposits

66,119



61,177

Other current assets

24,508



18,539

Total current assets

3,677,641



3,580,849

Noncurrent assets:







Property and equipment, net

3,363,404



3,414,908

Operating lease right-of-use assets

115,647



—

Regulatory authorizations, net

494,253



495,654

Goodwill

504,173



504,173

Other intangible assets, net

40,550



44,231

Investments in unconsolidated entities

227,828



262,473

Other receivables - DISH Network

95,889



95,114

Other noncurrent assets, net

259,506



263,892

Total noncurrent assets

5,101,250



5,080,445

Total assets

$ 8,778,891



$ 8,661,294

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 115,752



$ 121,437

Trade accounts payable - DISH Network

2,826



1,698

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

953,636



959,577

Contract liabilities

90,180



72,284

Accrued interest

55,552



47,416

Accrued compensation

35,161



54,242

Accrued taxes

17,455



16,013

Accrued expenses and other

75,443



72,470

Total current liabilities

1,346,005



1,345,137

Noncurrent liabilities:







Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net

2,563,429



2,573,204

Deferred tax liabilities, net

475,464



465,933

Operating lease liabilities

95,215



—

Other noncurrent liabilities

119,242



121,546

Total noncurrent liabilities

3,253,350



3,160,683

Total liabilities

4,599,355



4,505,820

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at each of March 31, 2019

and December 31, 2018

—



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:







Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 54,514,833 shares issued and

48,029,912 shares outstanding at March 31, 2019 and 54,142,566 shares issued and 47,657,645 shares outstanding

at December 31, 2018

54



54

Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and

outstanding at each of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

48



48

Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at

each of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

—



—

Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at each of

March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

—



—

Additional paid-in capital

3,713,777



3,702,522

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(124,251)



(125,100)

Accumulated earnings

709,928



694,129

Treasury stock, at cost

(131,454)



(131,454)

Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity

4,168,102



4,140,199

Other noncontrolling interests

11,434



15,275

Total stockholders' equity

4,179,536



4,155,474

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 8,778,891



$ 8,661,294



ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months

ended March 31,



2019

2018 Revenue:







Services and other revenue - DISH Network

$ 85,888



$ 103,805

Services and other revenue - other

393,480



355,040

Equipment revenue

51,714



42,947

Total revenue

531,082



501,792











Costs and expenses:







Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

153,571



148,745

Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

45,007



39,071

Selling, general and administrative expenses

112,134



103,275

Research and development expenses

6,888



7,137

Depreciation and amortization

154,221



145,554

Total costs and expenses

471,821



443,782

Operating income

59,261



58,010











Other income (expense):







Interest income

24,429



15,635

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(59,882)



(62,751)

Gains (losses) on investments, net

6,418



(36,663)

Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net

(6,353)



(1,009)

Other, net

(685)



204

Total other expense, net

(36,073)



(84,584)

Income (loss) before income taxes

23,188



(26,574)

Income tax benefit (provision), net

(8,180)



5,403

Net income (loss)

15,008



(21,171)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

806



380

Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation common stock

$ 14,202



$ (21,551)











Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:







Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.15



$ (0.22)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.15



$ (0.22)



ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended March 31,



2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 15,008



$ (21,171)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

154,221



145,554

Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net

6,353



1,009

Amortization of debt issuance costs

2,010



1,936

(Gains) losses on investments, net

(6,418)



36,673

Stock-based compensation

2,628



2,765

Deferred tax (benefit) provision

6,455



(7,036)

Changes in current assets and current liabilities, net:







Trade accounts receivable, net

(19,231)



23,153

Trade accounts receivable - DISH Network

(5,310)



(13,473)

Inventory

(1,036)



(2,297)

Other current assets

(4,024)



(10,926)

Trade accounts payable

8,831



(6,471)

Trade accounts payable - DISH Network

1,128



(1,011)

Accrued expenses and other

6,854



(2,288)

Changes in noncurrent assets and noncurrent liabilities, net

5,563



(13,982)

Other, net

2,914



2,840

Net cash flows from operating activities

175,946



135,275

Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of marketable investment securities

(325,557)



(562,611)

Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities

712,666



298,596

Expenditures for property and equipment

(111,962)



(128,506)

Refunds and other receipts related to property and equipment

—



77,524

Expenditures for externally marketed software

(7,600)



(7,148)

Net cash flows from investing activities

267,547



(322,145)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayment of debt and finance lease obligations

(9,882)



(9,368)

Repurchase of debt

(8,046)



—

Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised

2,047



3,481

Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan

2,749



2,636

Noncontrolling interest purchase

(7,313)



—

Repayment of in-orbit incentive obligations

(1,573)



(1,265)

Other, net

(131)



(243)

Net cash flows from financing activities

(22,149)



(4,759)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(133)



(242)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts

421,211



(191,871)

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period

929,495



2,432,249

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period

$ 1,350,706



$ 2,240,378











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 54,572



$ 51,073

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 772



$ 839



