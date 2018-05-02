EchoStar Corporation Announces Conference Call For First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) will host its first quarter 2018 financial results conference call on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-815-1625 (US) and 716-247-5178 (International), Conference ID 8292996.

EchoStar's press release about its financial results will be distributed prior to the conference call and will be accessible on our website at www.echostar.com.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

