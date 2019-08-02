EchoStar Corporation Announces Conference Call For Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

EchoStar Corporation

Aug 02, 2019

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) will host its second quarter 2019 financial results conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-815-1625 (US) and 716-247-5178 (International), Conference ID 6673307.

EchoStar's press release about its financial results will be distributed prior to the conference call and will be accessible on our website at www.echostar.com.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

