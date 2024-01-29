EchoStar Corporation Announces Termination of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations by DISH DBS Issuer LLC for Certain Existing Senior Notes Issued by DISH DBS Corporation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) ("EchoStar") today announced that its subsidiary DISH DBS Issuer LLC ("DBS Issuer") has elected in its sole discretion to terminate the offers (the "Exchange Offers") to exchange certain existing senior notes issued by DISH DBS Corporation (the "Existing DBS Notes") in the amounts and subject to the terms, in each case, described in the exchange offer memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated January 16, 2024 (the "Exchange Offer Memorandum") into new senior secured notes issued by DBS Issuer described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum. DBS Issuer has also elected in its sole discretion to terminate its solicitation of consents (the "Consent Solicitations") from holders of each series of the Existing DBS Notes to amend the terms of the applicable indentures governing such Existing DBS Notes upon the terms described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Since the Exchange Offers have been terminated, the exchange consideration will not be paid or become payable to holders of the Existing DBS Notes who have validly tendered their Existing DBS Notes for exchange in connection with the Exchange Offers, and the Existing DBS Notes tendered for exchange pursuant to the Exchange Offers will be promptly returned to the tendering holders.

The termination of the Exchange Offers has no effect on the previously announced exchange offers by EchoStar in respect of DISH Network Corporation's outstanding 0% Convertible Notes due 2025 and 3.375% Convertible Notes due 2026.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. is acting as exchange agent and information agent for the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations. You should direct all questions and requests for assistance at [email protected] or by calling (800) 967-5084 (U.S. toll-free) or (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers).

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Boost Infinite, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesON™, and JUPITER™ brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including, in particular, statements about plans, objectives and strategies, growth opportunities in our industries and businesses, our expectations regarding future results, financial condition, liquidity and capital requirements, estimates regarding the impact of regulatory developments and legal proceedings, and other trends and projections. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "future," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. Accordingly, actual performance, events or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Additional information concerning these risk factors is contained in each of EchoStar's, DISH Network's and DBS's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in EchoStar's and DBS's subsequent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings. All cautionary statements made or referred to herein should be read as being applicable to all forward-looking statements wherever they appear. You should consider the risks and uncertainties described or referred to herein and should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein or in any documents we file with the SEC occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation