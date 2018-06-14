EchoStar Corporation: Notice to Shareholders Regarding UK Disclosure Requirements Rule 8 Announcement to Shareholders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation ("EchoStar") (NASDAQ: SATS) wishes to direct the attention of its shareholders to certain disclosure requirements applicable in connection with the announcement made by Inmarsat plc ("Inmarsat") on 8 June 2018. EchoStar's Class A common stock is admitted to trading on NASDAQ.

The relevant disclosure requirements are set out in Rule 8 of the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, which is published and administered by the UK Takeover Panel. In particular, Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code requires that any person who is interested (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of relevant security of EchoStar (as a potential offeror) or Inmarsat must make (a) an Opening Position Disclosure and (b) a Dealing Disclosure if they deal in any relevant security of EchoStar or Inmarsat during an offer period. EchoStar's Class A common stock is the relevant security for these purposes.

Further information about the Takeover Panel's disclosure regime is available at: http://www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk/disclosure. If any EchoStar shareholder has any questions on these disclosure requirements, the Takeover Panel's Market Surveillance Unit will be happy to answer them and should be contacted on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The International Securities Identification Number code for the Company's Class A common stock is US2787681061.

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Takeover Code, a copy of this announcement will be available on https://www.echostar.com/Investors/Disclaimer.aspx by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the business day following this announcement. The content of such website is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

