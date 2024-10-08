EchoStar Mobile and Connected Partner to Deliver Reliable Off-Grid Connectivity

Partnership Enables Satellite Coverage Across Europe, Facilitating Personal Connectivity and Addressing the Digital Divide in Remote and Off-Grid Regions

DUBLIN and COIMBRA, Portugal, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Mobile, a leader in satellite communications, and Connected, a startup dedicated to delivering universal, cost-effective narrowband connectivity from space, have announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize off-grid connectivity. This collaboration introduces Connected One, a cutting-edge IoT solution that leverages EchoStar's satellite technology to bridge connectivity gaps in remote and underserved regions, ensuring users stay connected and safe, even when venturing off the grid.

Under the new three-year agreement, EchoStar Mobile will supply its advanced EM2050 modules to Connected. This integration enhances Connected's product portfolio by incorporating direct-to-device satellite communications, reducing the need for extensive ground infrastructure and increasing connectivity reliability in the most remote regions through EchoStar's geostationary satellite network.

Connected One, described as the Ultimate Safety Companion, transforms communication and safety in areas lacking traditional ground networks. This compact, portable device turns any smartphone into a satellite-enabled communication tool, allowing users to stay in touch or request emergency assistance regardless of their location, without the need for expensive handsets or complex technology.

"Our mission at Connected has always been to enhance the accessibility and reliability of basic connectivity, especially in areas where traditional infrastructure is lacking," said Tiago Rebelo, co-founder and CEO at Connected. "Our partnership with EchoStar Mobile enables us to integrate their robust geostationary satellite network coverage into our Connected One device, providing a reliable solution for maintaining connectivity off-grid, across Europe and soon in the U.S."

EchoStar Mobile's EM2050 modules, utilizing LoRa® technology and operating over the licensed S-band spectrum, are central to the functionality of Connected One. By leveraging EchoStar's geostationary satellite, EchoStar XXI, the device offers extensive coverage across Europe, Connected plans to extend this service to the U.S. by late 2024. This collaboration allows Connected to provide real-time, interference-free communication and location tracking, enhancing user safety and peace of mind in remote areas.

"EchoStar Mobile is dedicated to delivering affordable, high-quality satellite IoT connectivity," said Telemaco Melia, Vice President and General Manager at EchoStar Mobile. "Our partnership with Connected aligns perfectly with this goal, making critical connectivity accessible in rural and remote areas across Europe and soon the U.S., without the need for extensive infrastructure."

Connected One is equipped with advanced features to boost safety and connectivity in remote locations. Users can activate emergency alerts with a single press, sending their location to designated contacts. The device connects to smartphones via Bluetooth, allowing custom satellite messaging when cellular networks are unavailable. Additionally, it tracks and updates users' locations every thirty minutes on interactive maps, all managed through the 'One Companion' app. Looking ahead, through the collaboration with EchoStar Mobile, Connected plans to expand coverage to the U.S. and introduce bi-directional messaging for seamless SMS-based replies.

Overall, the partnership between Connected and EchoStar Mobile represents a significant advance in off-grid communication. By combining Connected's IoT solutions with EchoStar's satellite technology, the collaboration will revolutionize personal connectivity in remote areas. This joint effort ensures that safety and reliable communication are universally accessible, overcoming traditional barriers and setting new industry standards for connectivity.

About EchoStar Mobile

EchoStar Mobile, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, is a leading provider of satellite-based mobile communications services. The company is dedicated to delivering reliable, efficient, and secure connectivity across Europe and the U.S., enhancing the capabilities of IoT solutions in remote and underserved regions. For more information, visit www.echostarmobile.com.

About Connected

Founded in 2023, Connected is dedicated to providing universal, cost-effective narrowband connectivity from space, aiming to bridge the digital divide and revolutionize how people and industries connect globally. Connected's innovative solutions are designed to enhance safety, improve quality of life, and unleash new IoT-based business models. For more information, visit www.connected.space.

