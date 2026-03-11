EchoStor Technologies Acquires Pennant Networks, Expanding Life Sciences & Managed Services Expertise

NORWOOD, Mass., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStor Technologies, one of the Northeast's fastest-growing, premier IT solutions providers, today announced the acquisition of Pennant Networks, a highly specialized technology firm focused on providing solutions and managed services to the Life Sciences vertical. The acquisition strengthens EchoStor's managed services capabilities and gives the company an immediate and highly credible presence in one of the most demanding and rapidly evolving sectors in technology.

Pennant Networks has built a versatile practice impacting a wide range of companies in the Life Sciences ecosystem — including research and clinical-phase companies, biotech-focused venture capital firms, global pharmaceuticals, Contract Biomanufacturers, and scientific research organizations. The company's deep vertical expertise, industry-specific security and compliance knowledge, and its highly personalized service model have made it the partner of choice for organizations where precision, trust, and regulatory rigor are non-negotiable.

"This acquisition represents a strategic step forward as we expand into highly specialized, high-value markets," said Mike Johnson, CEO of EchoStor Technologies. "Life Sciences demands more than technical expertise; it requires a partner who understands complex regulatory frameworks, data integrity, security, and the operational discipline that defines the industry. Pennant's team brings immediate credibility and proven services capabilities to leading Life Sciences organizations. This positions EchoStor for sustained growth in Life Sciences and advances our long-term vision of building a market-leading platform purpose-built for complex, regulated industries."

The acquisition reflects EchoStor's transformative 2026 growth strategy, which includes a focused effort to expand their services catalog, deepen vertical expertise, and enter new global markets. Pennant Networks advances all three objectives simultaneously by adding a proven managed services model, a roster of high-value enterprise clients, and a geographic footprint that extends from Boston's life sciences corridor to key markets throughout the country and internationally.

EchoStor has committed to preserving the culture, relationships, and operating model that define Pennant Networks' success. The company will continue to serve its customers through the same dedicated teams and service approach, while gaining access to EchoStor's broad technical bench, specialty practices, expanded manufacturer partnerships, and delivery capabilities.

"When we evaluated what a partnership with EchoStor would mean for our clients and our team, the answer was clear," said Thom Serra, CEO and Founder, of Pennant Networks. "Our customers trust us because we understand their world — the compliance requirements, the funding cycles, the research timelines, the stakes. EchoStor shares that commitment to deep expertise and long-term relationships. With their resources behind us, we can do more for the clients we've served for years and reach Life Sciences organizations we couldn't support on our own. This is the right move for everyone we serve."

Life Sciences represents one of the fastest-growing and most complex sectors in enterprise IT, driven by surging venture investment, increasing regulatory scrutiny, and the accelerating role of data and AI in drug discovery, clinical trials, and healthcare delivery. The combination of Pennant Networks' vertical expertise and EchoStor's broad technical capabilities positions the combined organization to meet that demand at scale.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel and Embarc Advisors as a Mergers & Acquisitions advisor to EchoStor Technologies in connection with the transaction.

About EchoStor Technologies

EchoStor Technologies is a leading IT solutions and services provider, delivering transformative solutions through advanced services platforms that provide innovative, reliable, and efficient enterprise technology offerings that empower clients. Founded in 2005, EchoStor partners with organizations throughout the Northeast to tailor IT strategies that achieve measurable business outcomes by using a data-driven approach to help modernize faster and simplify operations. For more information, visit www.echostor.com.

About Pennant Networks

Pennant Networks was formed in January of 2021 as a technology consulting firm and reseller laser-focused on servicing the Life Sciences vertical. Our technical expertise spans traditional datacenter technologies, End User Productivity, Cybersecurity, Cloud & SaaS tools, as well as helping customers develop and implement AI solutions. Pennant offers a service catalog designed to help customers address today's challenges while preparing for inevitable disruptive events that can dramatically shift priorities.

SOURCE EchoStor Technologies