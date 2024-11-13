EchoStor Technologies Honored as a CRN Triple Crown Award Winner for 2024

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStor Technologies, a leading technology solutions provider, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named EchoStor a 2024 Triple Crown Award winner. This elite recognition is awarded to solution providers who earn spots on three of CRN's most prestigious lists in one year.

"Our team at EchoStor has worked tirelessly to drive innovation and create meaningful impact for our customers," said Mike Johnson, CEO of EchoStor. "Being recognized as a CRN Triple Crown Awad Winner by earning spots in CRN's Solution Provider 500, Fast Growth 150, and Tech Elite 250 showcases our commitment to empowering clients at every stage of their technology journey—from building resilient IT infrastructures to implementing advanced security solutions and guiding them through transformative AI initiatives."

In 2024, EchoStor continued to expand its presence beyond New England throughout the Northeast, and launched a specialized AI practice that equips customers to harness the power of artificial intelligence in their businesses. This AI practice spans the full spectrum of GenAI initiatives, from building out robust backend infrastructure frameworks - including partnering with industry-leading Nvidia - to assisting clients with front-end GenAI implementations, including projects utilizing Copilot and other GenAI applications. Most recently, two EchoStor executives, Daniel Clydesdale-Cotter, CIO, and Nick Sikorski, VP of Sales and Marketing, were recognized as 2024 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders, an annual list spotlighting rising-star executives, managers, and directors who are 40 years of age or younger and already demonstrate strong leadership capabilities in their roles with solution provider organizations.

The Triple Crown Award is reserved for companies honored on the Solution Provider 500, which ranks the largest IT solution providers in North America based on revenue; the Fast Growth 150, which spotlights the fastest-growing organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250, which recognizes companies that attained the highest-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry.

Making any of the three lists is a notable achievement, but being featured on all three in the same year demonstrates an exceptional level of business acumen, focus on innovation, and dedication to building technical expertise.

This year's Triple Crown Award winners were featured in the October 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About EchoStor Technologies

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Norwood, MA, EchoStor Technologies is a leading information technology provider with focus areas in Next Gen Data Center, Security, Digital Workflows, and Modern Workplace. EchoStor partners with industry-leading manufacturers to offer a full suite of advanced technology solutions focused on the entire lifecycle of customer data and infrastructure. Expertise includes Software Defined Infrastructure, Data Center Networking, Data Protection, Hybrid Cloud, Cloud Security, Network Segmentation, Secure Web Access, Identity Management, Service Management, Automation & Integration, Governance Risk & Compliance, Asset & IT Ops Management, AI & BI, End-User Productivity, Business Process Automation, and Analytics & Insights.

SOURCE EchoStor Technologies