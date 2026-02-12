ECI Group Acquires Riverside Parc Apartments in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI Group (ECI), with joint venture partner Marcus Partners, announces the off-market acquisition of Riverside Parc Apartments, a seven-building, 280-unit garden apartment community at 1925 Waycrest Drive Southwest, in Atlanta, GA.

"ECI is thrilled to acquire Riverside Parc with first-time joint venture partner, Marcus Partners," said Peter Miklius, Acquisitions Director at ECI Group. "We are optimistic about the future growth prospects at this property and in the Atlanta apartment market in general, as the current oversupply of apartments is absorbed in 2026. The property is approximately 15 years old, and in mostly original condition, so we plan to modernize the amenities and unit interiors, which will make the property more enjoyable for the residents and be a long-term benefit to the neighborhood." ECI's modernization plans include renovating the clubhouse and other amenities, adding washers and dryers in all the units, and upgrading the unit interiors, including paint color change, framing of bathroom mirrors, and replacing plumbing fixtures.

Riverside Parc features exceptional access to more than 26,000 jobs in the nearby Fulton Industrial Corridor and is a short drive to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, which supports more than 448,000 regional jobs. The surrounding neighborhood contains high-quality residential and retail uses, including the new Sandtown Crossings Shopping Plaza, which includes a Publix, Starbucks, CVS, and the Camp Creek Marketplace, which includes an LA Fitness, Target, Lowe's, along with other national retailers.

Riverside Parc's three- and four-story buildings offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences featuring plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings, garden soaking tubs, and walk-in closets.

ECI extends its thanks to Purvesh Gosalia and Hayden Hedrick at Newmark (mortgage broker) for their involvement in the transaction. ECI will manage the community.

The community features:

On-site clubhouse with Dart Board and Movie Theater Seating E-lounge with PC's, Air Printer, Wi-Fi, and Gourmet Coffee Bar Complimentary Car Care Center Playground Fitness Center with Spin Bikes Swimming Pool w/ Cabana Seating and Pool Loungers

About ECI Group

For more than 50 years, ECI Group has been one of the most highly regarded, privately owned real estate organizations in the United States. The firm is fully integrated, with development, construction, investment, and property management groups that have garnered national recognition for innovation and performance in the multifamily industry. With a portfolio of more than 7,500 units located throughout the Southeast and Texas, ECI is strategically positioned to continue to be a leader in the multifamily industry. For more information, visit www.ecigroups.com.

About Marcus Partners

Marcus Partners is a vertically integrated real estate firm with a team that has a 35-year history of successful investment, management and development. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with regional offices in Metro New York, the Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast. The firm focuses on strategic and opportunistic investment strategies across industrial, multifamily, and other property types where it can create value and maximize risk-adjusted returns. Marcus Partners and its affiliates currently own, control, operate, or are developing more than 7 million square feet of real estate and 4,200+ multi-family units.

Media Contact:

Karen Widmayer

KW Communications, LLC

[email protected]

301.661.1448

SOURCE ECI Group