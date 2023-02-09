ECI Group Welcomes Arden Karson and Mark Wasserman to Board of Managers

Expansion of Board Emphasizes Best-in-Class Goals for Multifamily Leader

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI Group (ECI) welcomes Managing Principal of Karson & Co., Arden Karson, and Eversheds Sutherland (US) Managing Partner and Co-Chief Executive of Eversheds Sutherland Limited, Mark Wasserman, to the ECI Board of Managers.

ECI Group welcomes Managing Principal of Karson & Co., Arden Karson, (left) and Eversheds Sutherland (US) Managing Partner and Co-Chief Executive of Eversheds Sutherland Limited, Mark Wasserman, (right) to the ECI Board of Managers.

"The addition of Arden and Mark, both highly qualified, independent individuals to ECI Group's Board of Managers furthers the organization's goal of creating a best-in-class, fully integrated multifamily platform," said ECI Group CEO, Seth R. Greenberg. "ECI Group, its Board of Managers and management team are wholly focused on creating value for our constituents – our residents, our associates, and our investors. Our capable and diverse Board of Managers is evidence of this fact. Both of these professionals are thought leaders and exemplary voices on corporate responsibility and governance and also mirror ECI's values in their commitment to community."

Existing Board member Sara Hays will remain on the Board in her new role as Chairperson, along with Bud Miller, Lisa Greenberg, and Seth Greenberg.

Arden Karson, a graduate of Tufts University and Harvard Business School, has an extensive background in sales and marketing, development, acquisition, asset management, leasing, and financing of commercial properties across all asset types. Over the course of her career, Ms. Karson served in executive and leadership roles at CBRE, Related Group, Lennar/LNR, Bank of America, and PWC. Arden is active with many industry organizations and has been recognized by the media as a Power Real Estate Leader and a Top Business Woman. Arden serves on the Board of Advisors of the Friends of the Underline, the University of Miami Masters in Real Estate + Urbanism program, the Michigan Ross Real Estate Fund Advisory Board, and the Urban Land Institute, serving as District Treasurer. She is an independent Board Director and member of the Audit Committee at Ashton Woods Homes and will serve on the Investment Committee at ECI.

Mark Wasserman has been the Managing Partner of the law firm Eversheds Sutherland (US) for 18 years and also serves as global Co-Chief Executive Officer of the firm. Mark is an experienced corporate lawyer with over 30 years of experience advising public and private companies around the world with a focus on M&A and securities matters. In his current role, Mark is focused on the firm's client service and development and overall strategic planning and growth. Prior to his current role. Mark led the firm's corporate and M&A practices and served on the firm's Executive Committee. Mark is very active in community activities in Atlanta and nationally, including service on the Metro Atlanta Chamber Board, and the Clemson University Foundation Board, and has recently completed terms on the Boards of the Atlanta Women's Foundation and Equal Justice Works.

About ECI Group

For more than 50 years, ECI Group has been one of the most highly regarded, privately owned real estate organizations in the United States. The firm is fully integrated, with development, construction, investment, and property management groups that have garnered national recognition for innovation and performance in the multifamily industry. With a portfolio of more than 7,500 units located throughout the Southeast and Texas, ECI is strategically positioned to continue to be a leader in the multifamily industry. For more information, visit www.ecigroups.com.

Media Contact:

Karen Widmayer

KW Communications, LLC

[email protected]

301.661.1448

SOURCE ECI Group