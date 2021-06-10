eCIFM® awarded a multi-year Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) for the City of Sydney, Australia

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eCIFM Solutions Inc. (eCIFM®) IBM Gold-Accredited IBM business partner and developer of eCIFM On The Go! mobile applications, is pleased to announce that it was awarded a multi-year contract to deliver an IWMS system for the City of Sydney.

The City conducted a comprehensive EOI/RFT (Expression of Interest / Request for Tender) process that attracted interest from world-class organizations, ultimately selecting eCIFM® for their extensive TRIRIGA experience, longevity and deep bench of development and consulting resources. The project scope entails remediation, upgrade and implementing of additional modules and features to support the City's processes and requirements. After the upgrade of TRIRIGA, eCIFM will host the application in eCIFM's SaaS cloud located in Australia.

eCIFM® has established an Australian office in Sydney to service the City and other TRIRIGA clients in Australia.

About The City of Sydney

The City of Sydney is the Local Government Authority (LGA) for the Sydney central business district (CBD). It covers an area of 26.15km², serves a population of 208,000 residents and 2.1 million visitors per day. To carry out its' functions, the City has an extensive and varied portfolio of over 240 properties and is both a tenant and a landlord. Buildings range from the heritage listed Sydney Town Hall and the Town Hall House office tower to community centers, libraries, childcare centers, aquatic and sports facilities and retail buildings, including Queen Victoria

About eCIFM Solutions Inc.

eCIFM® is a Systems Integrator for leading IWMS applications. Founded in 2000, eCIFM is a Gold-Accredited IBM Business Partner and an iOFFICE Implementation Partner, providing services for organizations looking to improve their real estate portfolios and workplace management. eCIFM® is the developer of the patented On The Go! (OTG!) suite of mobile applications for Facilities Management, used by hundreds of mobile technicians across a variety of industries. eCIFM® is global company with offices in USA, Australia, Hong Kong and India. Verdantix, an independent analyst research firm, featured eCIFM Solutions as one of the top 13 system integrators for IWMS in the world. Verdantix recognized eCIFM for "a unique IWMS platform and mobile implementation package" in their 2021 Green Quadrant Report.

Media Contact:

Ken Janes, Marketing Manager

eCIFM Solutions Inc.

[email protected]

(925) 448-3556

SOURCE eCIFM Solutions Inc.

Related Links

www.ecifm.com

