eClerx appoints Karolina Kocalevski as its new Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eClerx Services Ltd (ECLX:IN) "eClerx" has announced the appointment of Karolina Kocalevski as its new Chief Marketing Officer. In her role, Karolina will serve as the chief brand ambassador for the company and will be responsible for the overall development and execution of the global brand, marketing, and PR strategy. Her role will be instrumental in elevating the company's brand positioning and accelerating growth initiatives. She will be based in New York City.

Karolina Kocalevski, Chief Marketing Officer - eClerx

Karolina has spent over 20 years in the global B2B marketing sphere, including seven years on leadership teams in the US. She has demonstrated experience in building brand equity and successfully driving growth through account-based-marketing (ABM) and demand generation initiatives.

Karolina brings a wealth of experience from large global enterprises such as PwC, Thomson Reuters, McGraw-Hill and Deloitte, along with mid-sized private equity backed companies. She most recently served on the leadership team of Orion Innovation as VP, Global Head of Marketing and Communications, overhauling the company's corporate brand and marketing function. Karolina holds an MBA from the Johnson School at Cornell University and a Bachelor of Business (Accounting, International Marketing) from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her diverse background and track record of success make her a valuable addition to the eClerx leadership team.

Speaking on the appointment, Kapil Jain, Group CEO for eClerx said, "We are pleased to welcome Karolina to eClerx. Her ability to drive innovation and deliver results makes her the ideal candidate to lead our global marketing efforts. Her leadership and expertise will be instrumental in shaping the company's marketing strategy and driving continued success."

"I am delighted to be joining eClerx in this new role and exciting chapter of innovation and growth at the company," said Karolina. "I look forward to working with the talented team at eClerx and advancing the marketing efforts to boost global brand recognition and organic revenue growth."

About eClerx:

eClerx provides business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs about 16,000+ people across Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, UK and the USA. For more information, visit www.eclerx.com.

