eClerx Welcomes Michael Hutchison as Principal of Customer Operations

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eClerx Services Ltd (ECLX:IN) "eClerx" has announced the appointment of Michael Hutchison as Principal of its Customer Operations division. With his diverse industry background and extensive leadership experience, Michael brings a wealth of expertise and fresh perspectives to eClerx's dynamic business landscape.

In his new role, Michael will oversee the customer operations client portfolio, with focus on sustaining organic growth and fostering new client acquisitions globally. eClerx's Customer Operations division currently serves multiple industries, including leading global communications, media and technology clients. It delivers holistic hyper-focused customer support services including frontline CX, field technical operations, omnichannel customer support, analytics services and technology solutions. Michael will be based in Austin Texas, one of the world's most vibrant tech hubs.

Michael holds a BA in Management from Tecnológico de Monterrey (ITESM) and an MBA from INSEAD in France. In his impressive 17-year tenure at Teleperformance, he consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and the ability to steer a company towards growth and innovation. From pioneering strategic initiatives as Chief Business Development Officer for the Nearshore Footprint division to driving business advancements as EVP of Strategic Account Management for the US and EMEA Markets, Michael has consistently delivered excellence throughout his career. His senior roles at McKinsey and Co, HEB and L'Oreal further highlight his leadership skills.

Speaking on his appointment, Kapil Jain, Group CEO, eClerx, said, "We are pleased to have Michael join our team. He has immense global experience in diverse backgrounds that will facilitate international collaboration and communication within our organization and help us lead eClerx to new heights."

Speaking about his new role at eClerx, Michael said, "I am delighted to join the team at eClerx and look forward to working with the exceptional teams in the Customer Operations division. eClerx's commitment to delivering high-quality solutions aligns perfectly with my own values, and I am excited to contribute to the company's continued success."

eClerx provides business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs about 16,000+ people across Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, UK and the USA. For more information, visit www.eclerx.com.

