Vantaca Signals Next Era of Hyper Growth with Appointment of New Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Product Officer

Will Cameron and Trisha Price join Vantaca to scale market dominance and accelerate category-leading product innovation

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantaca, the AI-first community association management platform, announced a significant expansion to its executive leadership team, as Will Cameron joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Trisha Price joins as Chief Product Officer (CPO). The executive leadership appointments reflect Vantaca's continued growth and commitment to scaling its platform, organization, and customer impact as demand accelerates across the community management industry.

"Will and Trisha joining Vantaca is about one thing: delivering even more value to our customers," said Ben Currin, CEO of Vantaca. "Our customers are growing, their complexity is increasing, and their expectations of technology are rising fast. We are investing in leaders who have scaled platforms and teams at the highest levels so we can move faster, innovate deeper, and continue to take meaningful work off our customers' plates. This is about ensuring Vantaca stays ahead of where the industry is going and remains the most trusted operating platform for community management."

The arrival of Cameron and Price follows Vantaca's recent $300 million growth investment at a $1.25 billion valuation. As Vantaca cement's its status as a market 'Unicorn,' these appointments represent a tactical investment in the leadership required to scale the company's AI-native ecosystem and deliver on its promise of reimagining digital labor for the community association industry.

Both Cameron and Price bring a wealth of software experience from multi-billion-dollar organizations, where they played instrumental roles in scaling organizations, optimizing go-to-market execution, and driving sustained growth.

Will Cameron, Chief Revenue Officer: Cameron brings extensive experience driving revenue growth and customer success for leading SaaS and fintech companies. He joined Vantaca as Chief Revenue Officer after serving as CRO at ModernFi, where he led revenue strategy and expansion initiatives during a period of rapid growth. Previously, Will held senior leadership roles at nCino, helping scale the company through multiple growth phases, including its transition from pre-IPO to a publicly traded global platform. His background spans go-to-market strategy, revenue operations, and building high-performing teams focused on delivering exceptional client outcomes. Earlier in his career, Will served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps, an experience that shaped his leadership style and commitment to accountability, teamwork, and mission-driven execution.





Trisha Price, Chief Product Officer: A visionary in the software space, Price will lead Vantaca's product strategy and development. Known for her ability to translate complex business needs into seamless user experiences that drive business outcomes, she will ensure Vantaca remains at the cutting edge of innovation. Her focus will be on deepening the platform's agentic AI capabilities, currently transforming the community management industry from a manual process into an automated, data-driven experience. A veteran of the North Carolina tech corridor, Price previously served as Chief Product Officer at Pendo and Chief Product Officer at nCino, where she guided the product vision through a successful IPO. She also serves on the Board of Directors at Docebo, a publicly traded AI‑first LMS, helping guide the company's product innovation and growth.

A Shared Vision for the Future

"Vantaca is at a unique inflection point," said Will Cameron. "The foundation they've built is incredibly strong, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to accelerate our growth and bring our transformative solutions to more management companies across the country."

"I am passionate about building products that solve real-world problems and drive business outcomes," added Trisha Price. "Vantaca's commitment to innovation and customer success is what drew me to the role after seeing it first-hand from an advisory role. I'm excited to lead this talented product team as we define the future of association management technology."

Thought Leadership and Innovation

Beyond her product expertise, Trisha Price is a recognized voice in the tech industry as the host of the popular "Hard Calls" podcast. Her ability to navigate the intersection of leadership, technology, and business strategy brings a level of exposure and thought leadership that further elevates Vantaca's brand to a larger stage.

AI-First Evolution of Vantaca's Leadership

As Vantaca accelerates its AI-first roadmap, the company is also evolving its founding leadership to drive deeper operational transformation. Lauren Godwin, a founding member of the Vantaca team, has transitioned to the newly created role of Head of AI Enablement, remaining on the executive leadership team to spearhead the embedding of AI across operations and accelerate internal adoption of emerging capabilities. Simultaneously, Will Davy has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer, where he will continue to serve on the executive leadership team leading strategic planning and managing key partnerships across the community management ecosystem. These internal shifts, alongside the arrival of Cameron and Price, reflect Vantaca's tactical leadership investment required to scale its AI-native ecosystem and deliver on the promise of leading the connected future of community management.

About Vantaca

Vantaca is the AI-first community association management platform that empowers management companies to automate routine work while focusing on relationships and growth. Serving over 500 management companies, representing six million doors across the United States, Vantaca combines intelligent automation, comprehensive workflows, and integrated tools to help build better communities.

Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years, Vantaca combines integrated payments, business intelligence, and agentic AI to unify the entire ecosystem for management companies including vendors, boards, and homeowners and is uniquely positioned to lead modernization through operational excellence and customer success.

For more information about Vantaca, visit www.vantaca.com

Media Contact:

Ryan Kelly

PR and Communications Director, Vantaca

732.770.5942 I [email protected]

