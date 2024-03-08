ECLIPSE TRAVEL DRIVES EXPEDIA SEARCHES TO SPIKE UP TO 1,100% FOR STAYS ALONG THE PATH OF TOTALITY

Hotels and vacation homes along the U.S. path of totality, which stretches from Texas to Maine, are in high demand Post this

The good news for last-minute eclipse chasers? It's not too late to book. In fact, a new feature on the Expedia and Vrbo® apps shows available hotels and private vacation rentals along the solar eclipse's projected path in a map view, making it easy to browse availability and average daily rates across a range of destinations. Just enter "Solar Eclipse 2024" in the destination box, choose the dates of stay surrounding April 8, and discover a variety of properties within the eclipse's projected path of totality.

"The total solar eclipse is just one month from now, and there are still three-star hotels available in Dallas for $126 a night and $107 in Dayton," said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations. "This close to the eclipse the rates tend to be lower in the bigger cities where there are more hotels, and higher in areas like the Hill Country outside Austin — that's where groups of friends or family should look at the Vrbo vacation homes still available."

Where to Stay

Hotels and vacation homes along the U.S. path of totality, which stretches from Texas to Maine, are in high demand. Luckily, several major cities sit on the path, so inventory is still available. Check out some of these stellar options, handpicked by Expedia and Vrbo travel experts:

1. Austin, Texas

2. Dallas, Texas

3. San Antonio, Texas

4. Indianapolis, Indiana

5. Dayton, Ohio

Three-star hotels in the Dayton area with availability currently start around $107 per night.

area with availability currently start around per night. Rooms remain available at top-rated hotels including: AC Hotel Dayton Fairfield Inn & Suites

Over 10% of Vrbo properties in the Dayton area are still available, including these highly rated homes: Comfy Contemporary Apartment The Blue Cottage

area are still available, including these highly rated homes:

Travel Tips for the Solar Eclipse

Plan for crowds: With spring breakers also on the road during the week of the eclipse, travelers can expect the roads and airports to be busy. Arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure and plan ahead for more traffic than normal.

With spring breakers also on the road during the week of the eclipse, travelers can expect the roads and airports to be busy. Arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure and plan ahead for more traffic than normal. Things to do: Many hotels may require a minimum stay of three or more nights, so check out activities and attractions nearby to round out the trip, like renting a kayak at Austin's Lady Bird Lake for $25 per person or booking an immersive art experience in San Antonio .

Many hotels may require a minimum stay of three or more nights, so check out activities and attractions nearby to round out the trip, like renting a kayak at Austin's for per person or booking an immersive art experience in . Save a bundle: Car rental is also expected to be competitive, due to spring break travel during the week of the eclipse. Save by adding a car to a flight or hotel booking on Expedia, taking advantage of bundled rates.

Car rental is also expected to be competitive, due to spring break travel during the week of the eclipse. Save by adding a car to a flight or hotel booking on Expedia, taking advantage of bundled rates. Book once, earn twice: One Key™ members earn OneKeyCash™ through eligible Expedia and Vrbo bookings, and can earn twice by inputting their airline mileage plan details at checkout, turning each trip into a more rewarding experience. OneKeyCash can be used toward travelers' next eligible Expedia, Vrbo or Hotels.com bookings.

