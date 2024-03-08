ECLIPSE TRAVEL DRIVES EXPEDIA SEARCHES TO SPIKE UP TO 1,100% FOR STAYS ALONG THE PATH OF TOTALITY

With Just One Month Until the Total Solar Eclipse, Expedia and Vrbo App Feature Helps Last-Minute Eclipse Chasers Find a Place to Stay
SEATTLE, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on for the first total solar eclipse since 2017, with just a month left for eclipse enthusiasts to lock in their travel plans. According to Expedia® data released today, cities along the path of totality will be flooded by a wave of travelers around April 8. Among the North American destinations seeing the biggest spikes in hotel searches for the eclipse are Burlington, Vermont (+1,155%); Little Rock, Arkansas (+985%); Dayton, Ohio (+705%); Buffalo, New York (+645%) and Indianapolis, Indiana (+545%).1
The good news for last-minute eclipse chasers? It's not too late to book. In fact, a new feature on the Expedia and Vrbo® apps shows available hotels and private vacation rentals along the solar eclipse's projected path in a map view, making it easy to browse availability and average daily rates across a range of destinations. Just enter "Solar Eclipse 2024" in the destination box, choose the dates of stay surrounding April 8, and discover a variety of properties within the eclipse's projected path of totality.
"The total solar eclipse is just one month from now, and there are still three-star hotels available in Dallas for $126 a night and $107 in Dayton," said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations. "This close to the eclipse the rates tend to be lower in the bigger cities where there are more hotels, and higher in areas like the Hill Country outside Austin — that's where groups of friends or family should look at the Vrbo vacation homes still available."
Where to Stay
Hotels and vacation homes along the U.S. path of totality, which stretches from Texas to Maine, are in high demand. Luckily, several major cities sit on the path, so inventory is still available. Check out some of these stellar options, handpicked by Expedia and Vrbo travel experts:
1. Austin, Texas
Three-star hotels in the Austin area with availability currently start around $187 per night.2
Rooms remain available at top-rated hotels with One Key member perks including:
Plan for crowds: With spring breakers also on the road during the week of the eclipse, travelers can expect the roads and airports to be busy. Arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure and plan ahead for more traffic than normal.
Things to do: Many hotels may require a minimum stay of three or more nights, so check out activities and attractions nearby to round out the trip, like renting a kayak at Austin's Lady Bird Lake for $25 per person or booking an immersive art experience in San Antonio.
Save a bundle: Car rental is also expected to be competitive, due to spring break travel during the week of the eclipse. Save by adding a car to a flight or hotel booking on Expedia, taking advantage of bundled rates.
Book once, earn twice: One Key™ members earn OneKeyCash™ through eligible Expedia and Vrbo bookings, and can earn twice by inputting their airline mileage plan details at checkout, turning each trip into a more rewarding experience. OneKeyCash can be used toward travelers' next eligible Expedia, Vrbo or Hotels.com bookings.
1 Based on lodging searches on Expedia.com as of March 1, 2024, for stays between April 6–9, 2024, compared to the same time period in 2023.
2 Average price of 3-star hotels sourced from the Expedia app based on availability and pricing as of March 1, 2024, for stays between April 6–9, 2024. Log in to an Expedia account on the app for the best rates and member pricing.
3 Vrbo pricing and availability sourced from the Vrbo app as of March 1, 2024, for stays between April 7–9, 2024.
