EXPEDIA RELEASES A JAZZ FEST HEADLINER'S GUIDE TO MUSIC, CULTURE, AND VIBES IN NEW ORLEANS

Eight-time Grammy Winner Anderson .Paak Talks Jazz and the Soul of the Big Easy in New Partnership With Expedia

SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia® today kicked off a collaboration with Grammy-winning artist and Jazz Fest headliner Anderson .Paak, creating an exclusive New Orleans travel guide for festivalgoers. Expedia is the Official Travel Partner for the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and .Paak is playing the opening weekend of the 2024 festival with his band, The Free Nationals. The city guide is perfect for music lovers planning their Jazz Fest journeys and showcases .Paak's love of the vibrant city of New Orleans. It is accompanied by a new film, "A Big Jam in New Orleans," which features .Paak and local New Orleans talent.

Expedia’s new film, “A Big Jam in New Orleans,” starring Anderson .Paak was directed by child. and shot in some of New Orleans’ most iconic settings, Expedia partners with Grammy-winning artist and Jazz Fest headliner Anderson .Paak on an exclusive New Orleans travel guide for festivalgoers. It is accompanied by a new film, “A Big Jam in New Orleans,” which features .Paak and local New Orleans talent.

Expedia data shows hotel searches for New Orleans surged following the Jazz Fest lineup announcement on Jan. 18 compared to the previous week, making now the prime time to plan. .Paak's travel tips for navigating New Orleans, created in partnership with Expedia, include must-visit venues, local haunts, and more.

"I've always felt a deep connection to the soulful rhythms and rich culture of New Orleans. It's a city that breathes music, and Jazz Fest is the perfect time to experience its soul," said .Paak. "Whether you're a Jazz Fest veteran like me, or it's your first time experiencing the festival or the city, the collaboration with Expedia is about making sure your journey to Jazz Fest is completely unforgettable. These travel tips are just the beginning of what we have planned, and I can't wait to share more."

Anderson .Paak's Big Easy Travel Guide

Where to start: Frenchmen Street. "It's famous for a reason. There are always live performances and spontaneous moments, and it's where locals and in-the-know visitors are going to be every night."

Frenchmen Street. "It's famous for a reason. There are always live performances and spontaneous moments, and it's where locals and in-the-know visitors are going to be every night." Where to stay: A two-minute walk to Bourbon Street, .Paak loves the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans for the front-row views of the Mississippi .

A two-minute walk to Bourbon Street, .Paak loves the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans for the front-row views of the . Where to catch live music: " New Orleans is unlike any other city in the U.S. It's the birthplace of many musical styles and rich jazz and brass traditions." .Paak recommends Preservation Hall (a famous, historic spot dedicated to preserving traditional New Orleans jazz), Tipitina's, or The Spotted Cat Music Club. His other favorite spots include Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro, The Rabbit Hole, and Toulouse Theatre.

" is unlike any other city in the U.S. It's the birthplace of many musical styles and rich jazz and brass traditions." .Paak recommends Preservation Hall (a famous, historic spot dedicated to preserving traditional jazz), Tipitina's, or The Spotted Cat Music Club. His other favorite spots include Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro, The Rabbit Hole, and Toulouse Theatre. Where to eat: "You have to do the classic stuff: Go to the French Quarter and eat a beignet at Café Du Monde." .Paak's other casual picks for delicious eats include Jacques-Imo's, Oceana Grill , Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood, and Deanie's Seafood Restaurant in the French Quarter.

"You have to do the classic stuff: Go to the French Quarter and eat a beignet at Café Du Monde." .Paak's other casual picks for delicious eats include Jacques-Imo's, , Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood, and Deanie's Seafood Restaurant in the French Quarter. Where to wander: NOLA's charm stretches beyond the French Quarter. .Paak encourages travelers to hunt for hidden gems or try the nightlife in other neighborhoods like the Central Business District, Uptown, and Frenchmen Street.

NOLA's charm stretches beyond the French Quarter. .Paak encourages travelers to hunt for hidden gems or try the nightlife in other neighborhoods like the Central Business District, Uptown, and Frenchmen Street. Where to get inspired: " New Orleans has its own unique energy and magic, and I find myself so inspired every time I visit." .Paak tells travelers to get lost and discover something special that wasn't planned. Talk to the people you meet, get to know the locals and listen to their stories.

Expedia's new film, "A Big Jam in New Orleans," was directed by child. and shot in some of New Orleans' most iconic settings, like Preservation Hall, Bourbon Street and Fairview-Riverside State Park. It features .Paak and a few local legends including Secondline Jay5, Gregg Stafford, Iman Keilah, and Spy Boy Honey Bannister, with the Golden Sioux Mardi Gras Indians, inviting travelers to experience the sights, sounds, and true soul of the city like never before.

Start planning by visiting Expedia's Jazz Fest travel hub and become a One Key™ member and save on thousands of hotels, view city and foodie guides, and even score chances to win exclusive experiences in the lead-up to Jazz Fest.

About Expedia

Expedia® is one of the world's leading full-service travel brands, with a mission of helping travelers get the most out of every trip they take by providing everything they need all in one place, ensuring they are getting the most out of every trip they take, and above all else, feel supported every step of the way.

Our commitment to insights matched with our unprecedented scale allows us to understand our travelers better than anyone else, delivering exactly what they need, when they need it. Our personalized experiences, backed by incredible technology, enable us to deliver the widest selection of product offerings across accommodations, transportation, activities and experiences that help you get the most out of your journey.

Use our mobile app or visit www.expedia.com to plan your journey with us.

© 2024 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50.

Follow Expedia on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube.

About Anderson .Paak:

Born Brandon Paak Anderson in Oxnard, California, as a teen he played drums in his church Band. His transformation into Anderson .Paak, with debut album Venice and his 2016 sophomore release Malibu, was met with universal rave reviews. .Paak is now an 8x GRAMMY Award winner, producer, songwriter, artist & director. Anderson released his highly regarded 2020 single "Lockdown" on Juneteenth, inspired from his participation in a Los Angeles protest against police brutality. The record garnered him a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance. Anderson is one half of the R&B superduo, Silk Sonic, with fellow artist Bruno Mars. Their debut single "Leave The Door Open" garnered over a billion streams. The album's November 12, 2021 release received worldwide critical acclaim and earned the duo 4 Grammys and a SOLD OUT Vegas residency. A multi-hyphenate superstar, Anderson .Paak intends to use his platform to propel new talent into the spotlight with the creation of his very own label APESHIT teaming with UMG., .Paak's creative endeavors extend past just music — he's directed countless music videos over the past few years, even winning the Best Director Award at the 2022 BET Awards. Currently, .Paak is in production on his feature film directorial debut K-POPS, a dramatic comedy that takes inspiration from his life, bridging family lineages and cultures. .Paak also continues his philanthropic efforts with the Brandon Anderson Foundation with his annual .Paak House event which benefits underserved youth in areas of art & music.

SOURCE Expedia