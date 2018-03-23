Eco-Friendly Design Meets Resort-Like Living in Newly Listed Larkspur Home

The home was reviewed for a GreenPoint rating at the completion of its 2009 construction–this distinction verifies a home was built according to proven environmental standards. To be deemed GreenPoint Rated, the property must obtain at least 50 points during an examination of building systems, structures, materials and components to assess energy and water efficiency, indoor air quality, resource efficiency of materials and construction methods, and construction quality. 7 Palm Court scored an incredible 104 points, more than double the amount necessary to receive this accolade.

The acclaimed Nova Designs + Builds team designed and built the four-bedroom, eco-modern chic home from the ground up. This prestigious team featured renowned Belgian architect, Fabien Lannoye and Certified Green Builder, John Schrader. Certified Green Builders complete extensive course work on how to incorporate green and sustainable building principles into homes, including energy, water, and resource efficiency. Schrader is known for his progressive designs throughout the Bay Area.

"More than ever we are seeing heightened importance placed on considering environmental impact when building a home," Lamarre said of her new listing. "The skill level and precision that went into holding this property to the ultimate green-standard is unlike anything else I've seen."

The Nova team, together with Loretta Gargan Landscape + Design, crafted multiple exquisite outdoor living spaces: limestone patios, a covered loggia with double-sided fireplace, an expansive no-mow lawn, and a custom-designed drought tolerant garden accented with native plants, palms, and heritage oaks. Martha Angus Inc. brought her decades of interior design experience to create bespoke indoor and outdoor seating areas with a touch of whimsy, including a sculptural De Bruir swing imported from Ireland.

Inside wows with high ceilings, tall doorways, and walls of windows and doors creating unity with the outdoors. The sleek chef's kitchen and adjoining family room features custom-designed banquette seating, an Okean hood from Fu-Tung Cheng, and top-of-the-line appliances. The four bedrooms include a sumptuous master suite with dressing area, spa-like bath, and dead-on Mt. Tam views. Two family rooms and an indoor-outdoor AV system ensure entertainment for all.

This is the first time this home has been on the market since its original build.

To learn more about this exclusive listing, please contact Stephanie Lamarre at 415.806.3176, or visit www.stephanielamarre.com/7-Palm-Court.

