Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. (OTC: ECGS) Engages BCRG Group as Independent Auditor to Support Uplisting Readiness and Strengthen Public-Company Compliance

HONOLULU, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. ("ECGS" or the "Company"), a Hawaii-based water and beverage company advancing sustainable production and regional distribution, today announced that it has engaged BCRG Group, Inc., a registered Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) accounting firm, to serve as its independent auditor as the Company continues to advance its multi-year Nasdaq uplisting readiness strategy.

The appointment of BCRG reflects ECGS's commitment to enhancing financial reporting quality, strengthening internal controls, and aligning the Company with the more rigorous standards required of companies seeking to transition from the over-the-counter markets to a national securities exchange.

"Engaging a PCAOB-registered audit firm is a meaningful milestone in our uplisting preparation process," said William J. Delgado, CEO of Eco-Growth Strategies. "BCRG's experience with growth-stage public companies provides the depth and capability we need as we scale operations, improve transparency, and ready ECGS for the next phase of its capital-markets journey."

The engagement follows ECGS's recently announced partnerships with a leading emerging-growth investment bank, and a capital-markets advisory firm supporting governance, reporting alignment, and uplisting readiness. With the addition of BCRG, ECGS continues to build the foundational infrastructure necessary to support potential future exchange qualification.

ECGS recently announced the reservation of its preferred Nasdaq ticker symbol, "THWC", as part of its ongoing preparation efforts. The Company continues to pursue operational upgrades, facility enhancements, and expanded market presence across Hawaii and select international markets.

About BCRG Group, Inc.

BCRG Group is an audit and advisory firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), providing assurance and advisory services to emerging-growth and publicly traded companies across multiple sectors.

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. (OTC: ECGS) is a Hawaii-based producer of bottled water and functional beverage products, focused on sustainable processes, regional manufacturing expansion, and driving shareholder value through operational scale-up and strategic market development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's uplisting strategy, expected operational developments, anticipated improvements in financial reporting, and future growth opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to meet applicable exchange-listing requirements, general market conditions, operational challenges, regulatory developments, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. ECGS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

FSR Capital

Kristina Smirnova – [email protected]

SOURCE Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.