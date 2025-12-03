Eco-Growth Strategies Reserves Nasdaq Ticker Symbol "THWC" as Company Advances Multi-Year Uplisting Readiness Strategy

HONOLULU, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. (OTCID: ECGS) ("ECGS" or the "Company"), a Hawaii-based premium bottled water company, today announced that it has successfully reserved the ticker symbol "THWC" with The Nasdaq Stock Market. The reservation represents an important procedural milestone as ECGS continues to strengthen its public-company infrastructure and evaluate a potential future application to list its common stock on a national securities exchange.

The symbol reservation follows several corporate-development initiatives undertaken by ECGS in recent months, including the engagement of a leading emerging-growth investment bank to advise on capital-markets strategy and the retention of FSR Capital, a Singapore-based advisory firm supporting the Company's uplisting readiness, governance alignment, and strategic reporting initiatives.

"Reserving THWC is a meaningful step forward as we continue building a more institutional-grade public-company platform," said W.J. "Bill" Delgado, Chief Executive Officer of ECGS. "Our team has been focused on upgrading governance, reporting systems, and operational visibility. Today's announcement reinforces our long-term vision for the Company and the Hawaiian water brands we are developing. While reserving a ticker does not guarantee a listing, it helps align our identity, our roadmap, and our future plans as we continue evaluating a potential uplisting opportunity."

A Foundation for the Next Phase

Over the past year, ECGS has advanced facility improvements, expanded its operational footprint in Hawaii, and begun establishing the corporate infrastructure required of national-exchange issuers. The Company is actively assessing the steps, standards, and sequencing necessary for an eventual uplisting application, which may include:

enhancements to corporate governance and board composition,

alignment of public-company reporting and audit standards,

capital-markets preparation with external advisors, and

strengthening operational transparency as production scales.

The Company emphasized that its strategic roadmap is designed to progress deliberately and responsibly as it grows its Hawaiian water business and evaluates capital-market milestones that may support long-term shareholder value.

Important Notice: No Assurance of Listing

Reservation of a ticker symbol is an administrative action only and does not constitute, reflect, or imply any determination by any national securities exchange regarding the Company's eligibility for, or approval of, any listing application. Any potential listing of the Company's securities on a national securities exchange remains subject to satisfaction of all applicable quantitative and qualitative listing standards, completion of required regulatory and corporate processes, and prevailing market conditions. There can be no assurance that an application will be made, accepted, or approved, or that any listing will occur.

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. ("ECGS") is a Hawaii-based bottled water company developing and scaling the production of high-quality purified and natural spring water sourced from the Hawaiian Islands. The Company is pursuing facility and infrastructure expansion initiatives in Hawaii and is listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker ECGS. Learn more at https://www.hawaiianisleswater.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

FSR Capital

Kristina Smirnova – [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's uplisting readiness, capital-markets initiatives, anticipated milestones, operational scale-up, and any potential future application to list its securities on a national exchange. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Key risks include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to meet exchange listing standards; timing and outcome of any exchange review; operational and infrastructure development risks; changes in financial, economic, regulatory, or market conditions; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosures. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

