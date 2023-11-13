Eco-Products Earns B Corp Recertification for Using Business as a Force for Good

Leading brand of foodservice packaging once again meets high standards for social and environmental performance  

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Products® announced today that it has been recertified as a B Corporation, once again achieving the coveted distinction for meeting "high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency." This is the third time the company has gone through the rigorous certification and verification process. 

To achieve this distinction, Eco-Products met score requirements of the B Impact Assessment, which rates business factors such as employee benefits, civic engagement, DE&I initiatives, product environmental benefits and the impacts of business operations.  

"We're proud to once again be distinguished as a Certified B Corporation," said Ian Jacobson, president of Eco-Products. "We share B Lab's view that a more inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy is within reach, and are excited to continue the work required to help get us there." 

B Corps are required to undergo the verification process every three years, keeping them focused on continuous improvement, notes B Lab, the nonprofit organization that assesses and certifies companies as B Corps. 

"B stands for Benefit for all," B Lab says. "The B Global Network mobilizes the B Corp movement to change our economic system to positively impact all stakeholders — workers, communities, customers, and our planet." 

Eco-Products has taken a number of key steps to use its business as a force for good. They include: 

  • Providing a growing number of high-quality, innovative products with meaningful environmental benefits made from renewable resources and post-consumer recycled content.

  • Thoroughly engaging with composting systems and stakeholders in the communities we serve to support the diversion of organics from landfills.

  • Publishing an annual impact report that tracks social and environmental metrics and discloses progress on goals from across the organization.

  • Working toward a more equitable and inclusive workplace for employees.

  • Donating to environmental causes and organizations, especially those working to expand compost infrastructure.

  • Installing solar panels at its headquarters and producing nearly twice as much electricity as what was consumed in the building in 2022.

Eco-Products has the broadest array of certified compostable products available on the market today. Among its partners are professional sports teams like the Minnesota Twins and Portland Trail Blazers, venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and campuses like the University of Colorado at Boulder. Other customers include hospitals, corporate campuses, convention centers and independent foodservice operators.  

As a Certified B Corporation, Eco-Products is part of a growing number of companies working to improve the world in more than 150 industries in over 80 countries. They include Eco-Products' sister company Vegware™, which recently earned certification as a B Corp for the first time.  

To learn more about Eco-Products, visit www.ecoproducts.com.  

About Eco-Products, PBC
Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information. 

About B Lab
B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies - known as B Corps - who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 380,000 workers in over 5,000 B Corps across 79 countries and 153 industries, and more than 150,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. To learn more and join the movement, visit www.bcorporation.net

About Certified B Corporations™
Certified B Corporations, or B Corps™, are companies verified by B Lab to meet the high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. 

