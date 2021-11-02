Eco-Products Earns GreenScreen Certification for Plant-Based Packaging with No PFAS Added

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Products® announced today that it has earned the coveted GreenScreen Certified™ Silver designation for its groundbreaking line of compostable plates and containers made from sugarcane.

Called Vanguard™, the award-winning line uses a proprietary chemistry to achieve grease resistance without the use of PFAS, a class of materials sometimes referred to as "forever chemicals." In addition, GreenScreen Certified products do not contain other chemicals of high concern or known regrettable substitutes.

Eco-Products has earned the coveted GreenScreen Certified Silver designation for Vanguard, its award-winning line of compostable plates and containers made from sugarcane. Vanguard uses a proprietary chemistry to achieve grease resistance without the use of PFAS. In addition, GreenScreen Certified products do not contain other chemicals of high concern or known regrettable substitutes. Eco-Products is the first manufacturer to earn the GreenScreen designation for a foodservice ware product line. All Vanguard products are plant-based, BPI certified as compostable, microwave-friendly, cut-resistant and effective in both hot and cold applications. The initial line includes a variety of plates, bowls and clamshells, with more products to be added soon.

Regrettable substitution occurs when one ingredient is removed only to be replaced by another that could also be problematic. GreenScreen Certified Silver evaluates every chemical used in the Vanguard formulation and attests that the product does not have known chemicals of high concern to human health and the environment.

Eco-Products is the first manufacturer to earn the GreenScreen designation for a foodservice ware product line. The certification was developed by Clean Production Action (CPA) and the Center for Environmental Health (CEH).

"We are very excited to earn GreenScreen Silver Certification for our Vanguard line of compostable products," said Ian Jacobson, President of Eco-Products. "Finding an alternative formula to replace PFAS was our top priority. But we also wanted to ensure our products did not contain other chemicals of high concern or known regrettable substitutes.

"We are incredibly proud to be the first manufacturer to offer an innovative foodservice product with a preferred chemistry," Jacobson added.

GreenScreen is a globally recognized tool designed to assess and benchmark chemicals based on hazard. Companies, governments and organizations use GreenScreen scores to identify chemicals of concern and select safer alternatives.

"CEH and CPA are excited to launch GreenScreen Certified, and Eco-Products' Vanguard is the first line of foodservice ware products that are certified. This new safety standard will empower consumers to make healthier decisions for themselves and their families," said Sue Chiang, Food Program Director at CEH.

All Vanguard products are plant-based, BPI certified as compostable, microwave-friendly, cut-resistant and effective in both hot and cold applications. The initial line includes a variety of plates, bowls and clamshells, with more products to be added soon.

Creating the Vanguard line required extensive testing and supply-chain collaboration. Eco-Products has patents pending on the new formula.

Eco-Products' work was honored when the Vanguard line earned first place for Innovation in Manufacturing at the 10th bi-annual Foodservice Packaging Awards competition.

"Vanguard once again demonstrates our commitment to our customers and to our planet, and we look forward to continuing to be an industry leader in this space," Jacobson said.

Eco-Products offers a wide range of plates, cups, utensils and containers made from renewable and post-consumer recycled resources. To learn more about the Vanguard line, visit www.ecoproducts.com/Vanguard.

About Eco-Products, PBC

Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

