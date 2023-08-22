Eco-Products Renews Its Commitment to Impact, Reveals Progress on Goals

Highlights of 2022 Impact Report include waste diversion successes and new products made without added PFAS

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Products® released its 10th annual report on its social and environmental responsibility efforts — now known as its Impact Report — detailing the company's progress to date and highlighting its ambitions moving forward.

The new report outlined a variety of successes for Eco-Products in 2022, including helping more foodservice operators divert waste from landfills, advocating for composters nationwide and offering a variety of new compostable plates, bowls and trays made without added PFAS.

Eco-Products has released its Impact Report detailing the company's progress to date and highlighting its ambitious goals moving forward. Among the successes for Eco-Products in 2022: helping more foodservice operators divert waste from landfills, advocating for composters nationwide and offering a variety of new compostable plates, bowls and trays made without added PFAS. Read the report at www.ecoproducts.com/impact-report.html.

Eco-Products, a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable resources and post-consumer recycled content, also surpassed its goal of using on-site solar power to attain net-zero electricity consumption at its headquarters in Boulder, Colo.

"Our goal is to be the most socially and environmentally responsible foodservice packaging company in the world," said Ian Jacobson, President of Eco-Products. "We have made tremendous progress over the last 10 years, thanks in large part to the aggressive goalsetting and rigorous tracking that are central to our annual reporting process."

Among Eco-Products' accomplishments:

Expanding Vanguard ® , the Eco-Products award-winning line of molded fiber plates, bowls, trays and containers. The compostable products are made from molded fiber and use propriety compounds to achieve grease resistance without the use of conventional chemistry, known as PFAS.

, the Eco-Products award-winning line of molded fiber plates, bowls, trays and containers. The compostable products are made from molded fiber and use propriety compounds to achieve grease resistance without the use of conventional chemistry, known as PFAS. Helping 26 foodservice operators in the U.S. implement front-of-house compost collection programs for diverting food scraps and compostable foodservice products from landfills.

Working toward removing a high-grossing SKU, Plant Starch Cutlery (or PSM Cutlery), from its bundle in an effort to address consumer sorting confusion and reduce contamination in the compost stream.

Advocating for composters nationwide and seeking additional infrastructure to foster more composting in communities.

Surpassing its goal of net-zero electricity consumption at the company's Boulder headquarters. In fact, the solar array installed on the building produced 99.8% more electricity than what was consumed throughout the year.

The report also notes goals set by Eco-Products for 2023. These include:

Supporting the expansion of access to commercial composting of foodservice packaging in communities in the U.S. and Canada .

. Helping at least 25 U.S. and three Canadian foodservice operators implement front-of-house waste diversion programs to keep food scraps out of landfills.

Partnering with composters, haulers, operators, distributors and community members to reduce contamination caused by non-compostable products arriving at composting facilities. That will include launching the Contamination Task Force, working to clean up waste streams and support better waste diversion efforts across the industry.

Maintaining net-zero electricity consumption at company headquarters, and have at least 55% of employees utilize their Paid Volunteer Time Off (VTO) benefit.

"Eco-Products is committed to creating a positive impact on our communities and shaping the industry for the better," Jacobson said. "I'm looking forward to another exciting decade of progress for this brand and our impact work."

The full report is available at www.ecoproducts.com/impact-report.html.

About Eco-Products, PBC

Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

Media contact

Mark Pankowski

301-260-9250

[email protected]

About Novolex

Novolex® develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 57 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.novolex.com.

Media Contact:

Phil Rozenski

618-402-4244

[email protected]

SOURCE Eco-Products