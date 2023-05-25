EcoFlow Launched DELTA 2 Max - The Ultimate Portable Power Station to Power Every Day for 10 Years

The 2kWh portable power station offers unmatched power and convenience for homes and on the go

DUSSELDORF, Germany, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company, today launched the DELTA 2 Max, a portable power station designed for 10 years of home or on-the-go use. With a base capacity of 2,048Wh, which can be expanded up to 6,144Wh with two extra batteries, users can customise their energy solutions based on their specific energy needs.

"The DELTA 2 Max represents our commitment to offering eco-friendly and cutting-edge energy solutions to meet the needs of customers who are looking to lead a more energy-efficient and environmentally-conscious lifestyle, as the cost of living rises and energy crises continue," said Magda Teresa Partyka, Communications Manager of Europe at EcoFlow. "With its fast-charging capability, impressive lifespan, and high output, the DELTA 2 Max is the perfect companion."

Up to 10 Years of Everyday Use

The DELTA 2 Max uses premium LFP batteries, providing the longest-lasting battery life currently on the market. On average, most comparable products in the industry lose around 20% of capacity after 500 charging cycles. However, the DELTA 2 Max will only drop to this level after 3,000 charging cycles – six times as long as its competitors.

That means the DELTA 2 Max can provide reliable power for up to 10 years when used once a day. In addition, EcoFlow also offers a 5-year warranty for the DELTA 2 Max, for even more reliability.

Industry-leading Fast Charging

Featuring EcoFlow's patented X-Stream technology, the DELTA 2 Max boasts industry-leading fast charging speeds. With an AC input of 2300W and a maximum solar input of 1000W, the DELTA 2 Max can be charged by AC from 0 to 100% in 81 minutes or by solar from 0 to 100% in 2.3 hours.

In addition, if users need to store a great amount of power in a limited time, the DELTA 2 Max can be charged by AC from 0 to 80% in just 53 minutes – four times faster than the industry norm. What's more, the DELTA 2 Max can be charged from 0 to 80% in only 43 minutes[i] with AC and solar dual charging – making it the ideal portable power station for life's unplanned moments.

Reliable Energy Source for Almost All Appliances

The DELTA 2 Max is equipped with a 2400W AC output that can power 99% of home appliances including hair dryers, water heaters, microwaves, and air conditioners. It can also power up to 13 devices simultaneously, even while charging. With the X-Boost mode, the DELTA 2 Max can even power some appliances up to 3100W. This is especially important for people who live off-grid, as the high output of the DELTA 2 Max enables them to enjoy the same level of convenience as a traditionally-powered home.

Lower Energy Bills with EcoFlow PowerStream and More

The DELTA 2 Max is compatible with the EcoFlow PowerStream Balcony Solar System, which harnesses and converts solar energy for home use. With the PowerStream which can generate around 1,039kWh[ii] of electricity per year, DELTA 2 Max stores the surplus solar energy captured during the day and helps users save more on electricity bills.

Weighing 23kg, DELTA 2 Max is 30% lighter than the industry average on the current market and easy to move around the home or carry on the go. The DELTA 2 Max functions quietly when emitting no more than 30db when the input or output is less than 500W within a 50cm range, making it suitable for indoor use.

Price and Availability

The EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max will be available for purchase on May 31st on EcoFlow's website and via Amazon, featuring the DELTA 2 Max and 400W Portable Solar Panel bundle, which will enjoy a €149/￡139 discount and be retailed at €2,899/￡2,699. The DELTA 2 Max will retail for €2,099/￡1,899 and will be available with the DELTA 2 Max Extra Battery, which will retail separately for €1,499/￡1,349.

On EcoFlow's website, from May 25th to 31st, users can get 500 EcoCredits by subscribing to the EcoFlow newsletter on DELTA 2 Max's product page. After subscription, users will receive double EcoCredits by purchasing DELTA 2 Max or any of its bundles from May 31st to June 6th. The collective EcoCredits will allow users to redeem a DELTA 2 Max bag. On Amazon, from May 31st, the first 100 customers can get a free DELTA 2 Max bag by purchasing DELTA 2 Max or any of its bundles.

[i] The charging time is achieved when the combined solar and AC input is 2400W. Actual user experiences may vary.

[ii] The amount of electricity generated by PowerStream a year is based on internal testing in Germany. Actual user experiences may vary.

