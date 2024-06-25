EcoFlow Launches DELTA Pro 3, the Next Generation of Home and Portable Energy Storage

DELTA Pro 3 is an all-new home essential and a huge leap forward for EcoFlow's flagship portable power station

SEATTLE, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow , a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, today launched EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3, an ultra-powerful portable power station, designed to make home backup power easier and more convenient than ever.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 can power 99% of high-energy appliances such as dryers, cooling and heating systems, refrigerators and induction ovens. In addition to whole home backup, DELTA Pro 3 provides portable power for camping, tailgating, DIY and work projects, off-grid living and more. EcoFlow DELTAPro 3 is the first product to fully receive EcoFlow’s X-Core 3.0 integrated architecture system, offering improvements to safety, performance and intelligence with over 1,000 patents.

With the electric grid strained by severe weather and new power-hungry technologies like AI, DELTA Pro 3 provides an easy, portable, battery-powered solution to keep the lights on and maintain peace of mind. Powerful, flexible and eco-friendly — it can run some of the most demanding appliances such as large, 3-ton central air conditioners without the drawbacks of conventional portable generators such as noxious fumes, loud noise, complicated maintenance and operation, and limited fuel storage.

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 surpasses its predecessor, DELTA Pro, in power, storage capacity, and flexibility. Since its 2021 debut, DELTA Pro has set the industry standard, becoming the primary reliable home emergency power for over 200,000 families globally.

It is also the first product fully featuring EcoFlow's X- Core 3.0, an integrated architecture system providing a host safety, performance, intelligence improvements at the forefront of energy storage technology.

"Extreme weather events and the resulting power outages have already left a mark across the U.S. this year, and families are looking for solutions that address these challenges," said Brian Essenmacher, EcoFlow's North American head of business development. "Traditional gas generators, however, pose a number of complications and headaches for their owners. That's why it's so important for us to introduce a better and more convenient choice like DELTA Pro 3 to help provide our customers with peace of mind and prepare for the unexpected."

A Powerful Energy Companion

EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 can power 99% of high-energy appliances such as dryers, cooling and heating systems, refrigerators and induction ovens. It features a plug-and-play setup with a 120/240V 4kW of power output and 4kWh of energy storage with a single battery.

DELTA Pro 3 can be expanded up to 12kW output with three units linked in parallel to power more appliances and devices simultaneously. Storage capacity can be expanded up to 48kWh for multiple days of critical backup power. Extra batteries can stack on top of the main unit as part of its space-saving design.

DELTA Pro 3 supports real 10ms UPS, providing a fast switchover time to keep critical devices running and prevent data loss on computers in the event of a power outage.

An Elegant, Compact Home Essential

With its sleek Galactic Silver exterior and durable UV coating, DELTA Pro 3 is designed with ergonomic wide wheels for optimal weight distribution for easy transportation. In addition to whole home backup, DELTA Pro 3 provides portable power for camping, tailgating, DIY and work projects, off-grid living and more.

The DELTA Pro 3 offers a streamlined alternative to traditional generators, shedding bulkiness, noise, and exhaust. With its plug-and-play setup, one-click startup, and remote control capabilities, it ensures immediate usability and effortless operation. Its space-saving design is ideal for all living scenarios, from RVs to apartments or houses. It is whisper-quiet operating at a mere 30 dB for unmatched silence in a portable power solution.

A Simple, Seamless Solution

EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 can be used as a standalone backup system or integrated within the household when connected to a household transfer switch, inlet box or the EcoFlow Smart Home Panel 2. DELTA Pro 3 has a hassle-free remote control startup and mobile app control, with features such as scheduled Time of Use Mode to lower electricity bills, automatic charging from external power sources and weather forecast integration to ensure your system is fully charged ahead of a severe weather event.

DELTA Pro 3 also comes equipped with EcoFlow Oasis, harnessing AI, cloud computing and IoT connectivity to better adapt our solutions for individual families.

For example, adaptive learning offers intelligent scheduling to optimize energy charge and discharge based on household usage patterns, energy prices and weather among other factors. Cloud computing allows users to monitor and manage their home energy system and storage from anywhere. And IoT connectivity allows for seamless integration of other EcoFlow products and third-party devices such as smart thermostats and smart lights.

Take Charge of Your Charge

EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 features industry-leading charging speeds and can go from 0-80% in 50 minutes with regular AC power. It is always ready to go with its seven versatile charging options, including AC, solar (2600W input), EV, automotive cigarette outlets, dual PV charging, EcoFlow Smart Generator 4000 Dual Fuel (and other gas generators), EcoFlow's Alternator Charger and Smart Home Panel 2. These charging modes can be combined in 18 combinations for up to 7000W of charging power for even faster charging.

DELTA Pro 3 utilizes a best-in-class EV-grade IP65 LFP battery and the industry's first cell-to-chasis battery, ensuring a long lifespan with waterproof, dustproof, and fire-resistant batteries to last 4000 cycles, exceeding 11 years of usage before reaching 80% capacity.

The EcoFlow X Factor

EcoFlow DELTAPro 3 is the first product to fully receive EcoFlow's X-Core 3.0 system, offering improvements to safety, performance and intelligence with over 1,000 patents.The system pioneers the integration of commercial-grade and electric vehicle technologies into a portable power station for the first time.

As a result, DELTA Pro 3 features: increased surge power for demanding appliances; fastest charging; quieter and cooler operation; improved battery management for safety; longer battery lifespan; explosion-proof battery packs; advanced parallel capacity expansion; and smart home energy management.

"DELTA Pro 3 challenges the status quo of traditional gas generators and addresses longstanding issues their users have struggled with for decades," Essenmacher said. "It represents a culmination of next-generation technologies we have developed in-house to improve the user experience and expand on what people even think is possible with a portable power station."

Price and Availability

EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 is available now for $3699 per unit ($3199 through July 23). EcoFlow is also offering bundles for users to build on their exisitng power system.

For reliable backup power, combine DELTA Pro 3 with Smart Extra Battery for $6298 ( $5498 through July 23 ).

( through ). For outdoor enthusiasts, bundle DELTA Pro 3 with the EcoFlow Alternator Charger for $4298 ( $3799 through July 23 ).

( through ). For a smart home power solution, pair DELTA Pro 3 with the EcoFlow Smart Home Panel 2 for $5598 ( $4798 through July 23 ).

( through ). For an efficient hybrid backup solution, combine DELTA Pro 3 with the new Dual Fuel Smart Generator 4000 for $5498 ( $4698 through July 23 ).

Images and more information can be found in the media kit.

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us .

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.