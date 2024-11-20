Give the gift of power this holiday season

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading portable power, and eco-friendly energy solutions company, is kicking off this year's Black Friday with exceptional deals on newly launched portable power stations, whole-home backup solutions, and solar panels.

EcoFlow Launches Doorbuster Black Friday Deals for Portable Power Solutions

From Thursday, November 21st to Monday, December 2nd, customers can save up to $4,000 on best-selling products and access exclusive bundle discounts. EcoFlow has power solutions fit for any occasion - whether you're gifting for outdoor enthusiasts, serving as the holiday host, or looking to prioritize energy security into the new year.

These products are available for early holiday shoppers on both EcoFlow's website and Amazon.

Exclusive time-limited deals include:

DELTA 2: Save at least 53% on DELTA 2, a top choice for portable power in the 1-2kWh range, perfect for both home and travel. Bundle with a 220W solar panel for even greater savings, at least 54% off!

DELTA Pro: Save at least 47% on DELTA Pro, trusted by over 200,000 families worldwide and offering a 3.6kWh capacity (expandable up to 25kWh), making it a powerful backup for homes. Bundle with a 400W solar panel for even greater savings, at least 51% off!

DELTA Pro 3: Save at least 18% on DELTA Pro 3, a newly launched upgrade to DELTA Pro that features a dual 120/240V output and up to 4kWh storage capacity (expandable to 28kWh), an ultimate portable power station with enhanced power and storage. Bundle it with a 400W solar panel to unlock even greater savings, at least 31% off!

DELTA Pro Ultra: Save at least 18% on DELTA Pro Ultra, an ultra-powerful 6kWh portable power station for whole-home backup solution that can keep essential appliances running for up to a month, making it a must-have for those in areas prone to prolonged outages. Unlock even greater savings with bundled options including Smart Home Panel 2, extra batteries, 400W solar panels, and more.

Additional offers on newly launched models:

RIVER 3: Save at least 33% for the perfect for portable, on-the-go power.

DELTA 3 Plus: Save at least 18% for the industry-fastest charging portable power station, and even greater savings when bundled with the 220W solar panel.

RAPID 5K : Save 42% on RAPID 5K . Only $39.99 for the ultra-fast charge magnetic power bank!

Website-only perks:

From November 21st to November 28th, shop at EcoFlow's website to unlock these special holiday perks (excluding purchases of best-sellers and certain product bundles):

Receive two 160W solar panels free with purchases over $3,000 .

. Get an EcoFlow Power Hat with purchases over $500

Amazon deals of the day:

EcoFlow will offer amazing savings on Amazon customers won't want to miss, featuring:

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions — Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough — for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors, or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 4.5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.