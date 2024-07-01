EcoFlow Supercharges Amazon's Prime Day with Unbeatable Savings

Exclusive deals on best-selling products from July 1-23

Plus the all-new DELTA Pro 3

SEATTLE, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow , a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, is offering unbeatable prices on its best-selling portable power stations for Amazon's Prime Day sales event.

From July 1 to July 23, customers can save up to $2899 on EcoFlow's portable power stations, including its flagship DELTA Pro 3 newly launched in June, and best-sellers. These deals are perfect for providing convenient on-the-go power for summer travel and preparing for power outages and extended blackouts amid extreme weather.

EcoFlow Prime Day Sales, up to $2,899 off.

During the Prime Big Deal Days on July 16 and 17, prices for select products on Amazon will be even lower. Plus, customers will receive a free camp light with every purchase and a 160W SP with purchases of $1,500 or more. Outside of these dates, customers who spend over $3000 will get an additional 7% off, and those who spend over $50,00 will receive an additional 9% off for an even lower price.

Customers looking for the latest in energy storage tech are encouraged to mark it in their calendars. Do not miss the year's best chance to get an EcoFlow portable power station!

EcoFlow will have exclusive deals on its DELTA series including:

DELTA Pro : Save up to $1,500 on DELTA Pro, a trusted and dependable solution for home backup and emergency preparedness. With a total capacity of 3.6kWh (expandable to 25kWh), it can power your home for days. Since its debut in 2021, DELTA Pro has become the industry standard, providing reliable emergency power for over 200,000 families worldwide.

: Save up to on DELTA Pro, a trusted and dependable solution for home backup and emergency preparedness. With a total capacity of 3.6kWh (expandable to 25kWh), it can power your home for days. Since its debut in 2021, DELTA Pro has become the industry standard, providing reliable emergency power for over 200,000 families worldwide. DELTA Pro 3 : Save up to $500 on DELTA Pro 3, EcoFlow's newly launched upgrade to DELTA Pro. This ultra-powerful portable power station offers enhanced power, portability, expandability, and storage. With a plug-and-play setup, dual 120/240V output, and up to 4kWh storage capacity (expandable to 48kWh), it can power appliances such as dryers, water heaters, EV chargers and even hot tubs for days. Its elegant and compact design makes it perfect for smaller spaces and easy to transport, making it ideal for powering outdoor summer activities or camping trips. Get unlimited power with the 400W Solar Panel bundle , available for as low as $3440 with the extra coupon.

: Save up to on DELTA Pro 3, EcoFlow's newly launched upgrade to DELTA Pro. This ultra-powerful portable power station offers enhanced power, portability, expandability, and storage. With a plug-and-play setup, dual 120/240V output, and up to 4kWh storage capacity (expandable to 48kWh), it can power appliances such as dryers, water heaters, EV chargers and even hot tubs for days. Its elegant and compact design makes it perfect for smaller spaces and easy to transport, making it ideal for powering outdoor summer activities or camping trips. Get unlimited power with the , available for as low as with the extra coupon. DELTA 2 and DELTA 2 Max: These best-selling 1-2kWh portable power stations are available at an exclusive discount of up to 43%. They are summer must-haves for hosting parties, capable of powering grills, speakers and more. DELTA 2 is a versatile, lightweight power station with 1kWh of energy storage. It can power over 90% of appliances and charge seven times faster than competitors. DELTA 2 Max boasts a 2048Wh capacity for those needing additional power, ensuring your essentials stay powered when needed most.

Customers can also save up to $1,300 when they bundle EcoFlow's new 800W Alternator Charger with DELTA Pro, DELTA 2 and DELTA 2 Max portable power stations on July 16 and 17 on EcoFlow website. The Alternator Charger provides travelers and outdoor enthusiasts with fast charging capabilities by harnessing their excess vehicle alternator energy. It also serves as an emergency jump starter for vehicles and includes a built-in battery maintainer to enhance the longevity of the vehicle starter battery.

These deals and others are available through the EcoFlow website and the EcoFlow Amazon Store .

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us .

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.