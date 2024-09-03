EcoFlow unveils next-gen power solutions for every lifestyle — from the home to the outdoors to life on the go.

EcoFlow DELTA 3 Series: High-capacity power storage with industry-leading charging speeds

SEATTLE, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading provider of portable power and renewable energy solutions, unveiled today four new series of innovations across its product lines to meet the diverse demands of its customers.

The newest offerings from EcoFlow include: DELTA 3 Series portable power stations, offering enough capacity for home backup; RIVER 3 Series portable power stations, ideal for home offices and outdoor adventures; the RAPID Magnetic Power Bank for on-the-go charging; and the latest version of the Power Kit integrated solution for RV and van life enthusiasts.

Powered with EcoFlow's groundbreaking X-Core 3.0 technology, these innovations deliver simple, flexible and reliable energy solutions tailored to any lifestyle. With over 1,000 patents, X-Core 3.0 sets new benchmarks in safety, performance and intelligence. It offers faster charging speeds, enhanced power, reduced noise, smart battery management and increased reliability among many other improvements.

Notably, EcoFlow has once again surpassed its own industry-leading fast-charging capabilities. The DELTA 3 Plus has achieved the world's first 5-Star Certification for Fast and Safe Charging from SGS, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification. This achievement enables a full 1kWh charge in just 56 minutes, while preserving optimal battery health even with extensive use, further solidifying EcoFlow's position as a leader in the energy solutions industry.

DELTA 3 Series: Industry-Leading Charging Speed For Any Scenario

DELTA 3 series includes DELTA 3 and DELTA 3 Plus, providing a robust solution for any scenario from backup emergencies to outdoor adventures.

DELTA 3 Plus, with a Five-Star-Rated Fast And Safe Charging certification by SGS, incorporates EcoFlow's X-Stream technology to deliver the fastest charging portable power station with a capacity of 1024kWh and 1800W output. A 30-minute charge from a AC wall socket, as an example, can provide enough backup power for a typical refrigerator for at least five hours.

The DELTA 3 Plus features a built-in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) with a 10ms switchover during blackouts, protecting devices like computers, NAS servers, and 3D printers. It also has HID communication to send a signal for data saving before shutdown when power is low.

DELTA 3 Series operates at a whisper-quiet 30dB with X-Quiet Technology. When outputting below 600W, it is completely imperceptible, blending with ambient environmental sounds and will not interfere with sleep when placed indoors or in a tent.

DELTA 3 Series integrates with EcoFlow's ecosystem, expandable up to 5kWh with Extra Batteries. The new DELTA 3 Extra Battery is 1/3 smaller and lighter than previous models. DELTA 3 Plus is also compatible with the dual-fuel EcoFlow Smart Generator 3000 for extended endurance.

RIVER 3 Series: Perfect Entry-Level Solution for Essential Backup Power and Outdoor Use

EcoFlow RIVER 3 Series mainly including RIVER 3 and RIVER 3 Plus, is the perfect entry-level choice for those new to portable power stations, offering budget options, compact sizes and pro-grade performance.

These models are 30% smaller than the industry average for their capacities and offer a maximum output of 600W. They can power 90% of basic necessities, including space heaters and electric coffee makers, making them the highest-rated portable power stations in their categories thanks to X-Boost technology.

Equipped with EcoFlow's X-GaNPower technology, the RIVER 3 Series is the first portable power station under 1Kwh to use GaN semiconductor materials. This enhances energy efficiency and provides double the runtime for appliances under 100W, such as lights and Wi-Fi routers.

RIVER 3 Plus ensures an ultra-fast UPS switchover under 10ms to keep sensitive devices running during outages. EcoFlow's new UPS management software notifies PCs and NAS systems to save data and perform an automatic, proper shutdown.

RIVER 3 Plus supports two Extra Batteries, EB300 (286Wh) or EB600 (572Wh), expanding capacity to 858Wh. The batteries connect wirelessly using Pogo Pin tech and clips, eliminating cables or screws. Each battery features a 140W USB-C port for added versatility and can be used independently for on-the-go power.

RAPID Power Bank: A Magnetic Fast Charging Revolution

Calling upon its years of expertise with portable power stations, EcoFlow integrates cutting-edge battery and software technology into everyday portability with RAPID, delivering an all-new fast-charging magnetic power bank that addresses the common pain point of slow charging.

RAPID Series comes in two capacities -- 5000mAh, enough for1.1 phone charges, and 10000mAh for 2.2 charges -- and three colors: silver, light blue and black. Using EcoFlow's patented X-Stream technology with the PD 3.0 protocol, it enables flash charging and recharging. It also features Qi2-certified 15W wireless charging, which is twice as fast as standard Qi charging.

RAPID supports multiple charging protocols, making it compatible with most portable devices, including laptops, tablets, e-readers and fitness bands. The built-in USB-C cable delivers up to 65W output, ensuring fast charging even for laptops.

Power Kits: Best All-Around Vehicle Smart Power System

EcoFlow Power Kits 5kVA 48V Power System offers RV users a seamless off-grid experience with up to 5kVA output, capable of running two rooftop ACs and multiple high-power appliances. Its modular, all-in-one design suits a wide range of RV types —from B-Vans, to Class A and even fifth wheels — and reduces installation time with integrated wiring.

The system operates quietly at 48dB and features an expandable capacity of up to 45kWh, supporting multiple fast-charging methods like alternator, solar and AC shore power. RV electrical systems can be monitored and controlled in real-time via the EcoFlow system or third-party devices for complete off-grid automation.

Availability

Pricing info will be announced on the official release date of each product.

For more information, please visit EcoFlow or Amazon. Images and more information can be found in the media kit.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

