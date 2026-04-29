EcoFresh by Microban International Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label

Odor-control technology emphasizes the brand's commitment to developing innovative technologies without negatively impacting the environment

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microban International, a global leader in product protection technologies, has earned a U.S. Department of Agriculture Certified Biobased Product Label for Microban® EcoFresh™ ER1000 and EH1000. Third-party verification for the product's biobased content was administered through the USDA BioPreferred® Program, which strives to increase the development, purchase and use of biobased products.

Microban's EcoFresh ER1000 contains 62% biobased content, as certified by the USDA BioPreferred® Program. ER1000 is a water-based product, compatible with durable water repellents and customer-added binders, designed to reduce offensive odorants within and upon treated materials. Microban's EcoFresh EH1000 contains 43% biobased content, as certified by the USDA BioPreferred® Program. EH1000 is a water-based product, compatible with wicking aids, designed to reduce offensive odorants within and upon treated materials.

The USDA Certified Biobased Product Label displays a product's biobased content as a percentage, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, like plant, animal, marine or forestry feedstocks. Utilizing renewable biobased materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals. Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.

EcoFresh is available in two primary variants: EH1000 (compatible with wicking aids) and ER1000 (compatible with durable water repellents and customer-added binders), enabling customization according to end-use requirements. ER1000, certified to have 62% biobased content, and EH1000, certified to have 43% biobased content, are water-based products designed to reduce offensive odorants within and upon treated materials. Both variants reduce odor integration and repel smoke-related odorants on treated fabrics, including campfire and cigarette smoke. EcoFresh also significantly reduces odors experienced by outdoor enthusiasts, such as sweat, foot and body odors.

EcoFresh delivers fast-acting and continuous odor capture. It preserves the comfort, function and aesthetic qualities of treated textiles while maintaining the base material's hand, breathability and performance properties. The technology is nonionic and compatible with conventional textile manufacturing processes, such as exhaust, padding and spray applications, requiring no additional process steps for integration. This mill-friendly approach supports seamless scale-up across a broad range of fabrics, including polyester, nylon, spandex, cotton, nonwovens and polypropylene blends.

In terms of implementation and commercialization, EcoFresh is actively being adopted by manufacturers targeting the active and outdoor lifestyle segments, as well as uniform and performance textile markets. Its integration into products is underway, with industry showcases highlighting its role in enhancing wearer experience and product value.

"EcoFresh obtaining the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label marks our goal for safer chemistry and reduced environmental impact across the supply chain," said Ryan Scott, senior product development chemist at Microban. "This certification provides our current and future partners with confidence to support their sustainability goals."

"We applaud Microban International for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label," said Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program. "The label is intended to help spur economic development, create new jobs and provide new markets for farm commodities. But the label also makes it easier for consumers and federal buyers to locate biobased products and consider planet-friendlier options during purchase decisions. By having their products become USDA Certified Biobased, Microban International joins an expanding list of businesses combatting inaccurate marketing claims and the practice of greenwashing, while also contributing to a thriving bioeconomy that decreases our reliance on petroleum."

EcoFresh is also bluesign® APPROVED, which represents products made with safer chemistry, reduced environmental impact and responsible manufacturing practices. These certifications underscore Microban's commitment to a responsible, more sustainable approach to formulation and manufacturing.

About Microban International

Part of Barr Brands International, Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control and sanitization/disinfection markets: Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products worldwide. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina and operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.

About the USDA BioPreferred Program

With the goal of increasing the development, purchase, and use of biobased products, USDA's BioPreferred® Program was first introduced in the 2002 Farm Bill and reauthorized in 2018. It requires federal agencies and contractors to give purchasing preference to biobased products. The USDA BioPreferred Program also includes a voluntary certification and labeling initiative for biobased products. This is referred to as the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label.

More than 1,800 companies across the U.S. and in 47 countries participate in the Program. From farm and field all the way through the manufacturing process, the expanding market for biobased products creates jobs, supports rural economic growth in America, and has a positive impact on our planet. Have questions? Please contact: Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program at [email protected].

SOURCE Microban International