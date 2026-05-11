ECOLINE CO., LTD. Expands from B2B to B2C, Leveraging R&D Capabilities to Grow Sauce Business

SEOUL, South Korea, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOLINE CO., LTD. is transitioning from a B2B-focused business model to the B2C market, marking a strategic expansion of its sauce business.

The company has built a strong reputation by supplying sauces to global franchise brands and food service companies, where it has been recognized for both quality and consistency. Its core strength lies in over a decade of accumulated manufacturing data and proprietary recipes, often referred to as its "golden ratio" formulation.

A dedicated research and development (R&D) team has enabled ECOLINE to maintain consistent flavor profiles while securing extended shelf life—an essential factor for entering and scaling in global markets.

In addition, the company has strengthened hygiene and quality control standards across its entire production process, from raw material sourcing to manufacturing, establishing what it describes as a "clean process" system.

Building on its proven B2B expertise, ECOLINE officially entered the consumer market in 2025 with the launch of its retail-ready product lineup. The products feature 500g packaging and English labeling designed to enhance accessibility for global consumers.

An ECOLINE representative stated, "Our goal is to deliver the same level of quality trusted by professional kitchens to everyday households. We are strengthening our foundation to become a global food partner."

Industry analysts view ECOLINE's strategy as a notable example of bringing professional-grade quality to the mass market, and a potential key driver in the continued expansion of the global K-sauce category.

SOURCE ECOLINE CO., LTD.