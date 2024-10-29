Economic experts share 2025 outlook at 61st Annual ASU/PNC Bank Luncheon

Top economists provide insights on U.S. recession risks, Arizona growth, and global uncertainties.

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The economic forecast for 2025 is uncertain, but experts are watching several key indicators closely. With inflation appearing to be under control, recent labor market data have raised concerns about a potential recession. Political uncertainties, a fluctuating technology sector, and ongoing global conflicts — such as the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East — further complicate the economic outlook. In Arizona, however, significant growth is expected, driven by major technology investments.

Join us at the 61st Annual ASU/PNC Bank Economic Forecast Luncheon — hosted by the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and sponsored by PNC Bank — where top national and regional experts will present their economic forecasts, answer questions, and provide insights on these issues and more.

Who:

Keynote address: Eric M. Leeper , Paul Goodloe McIntire Professor of Economics, University of Virginia

U.S. economic outlook: Daniel J. Brady, Managing Director, Investment Strategy, AMG Investment Office, PNC Bank

Daniel J. Brady, Managing Director, Investment Strategy, AMG Investment Office, PNC Bank Outlook for the regional and metro economy: Dennis L. Hoffman , Director, L. William Seidman Research Institute, W. P. Carey School of Business; Director, Office of the University Economist, Arizona State University

When: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Arizona time)

Where: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel

Register: wpcarey.asu.edu/efl

Ticket prices:

In person: $185 /person | $1,450 /table of 10

/person | /table of 10 Virtual: $75 /person | $700 /group of 10

Media:

Dennis Hoffman will be available for media opportunities in person at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel before the event, beginning at 10 a.m. Reporters can schedule interviews by emailing Shay Moser at [email protected].

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is the largest and one of the highest-ranked business schools in the United States. Renowned for its research productivity and distinguished faculty, the school is home to students from more than 100 countries and alums in over 160 countries worldwide.

Visit wpcarey.asu.edu for more information.

For more information/media contact:

Shay Moser, W. P. Carey School of Business

[email protected]

