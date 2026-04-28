Economic Pressure Makes Boomerang Living a New Normal, Annual Thrivent Survey Finds

"Adult children moving back in with their parents has shifted from stigma to strategy – for both parents and kids," says Thrivent Financial Consultant Gene Elder. "Five years into Thrivent's survey, we've found that boomerang living is not a blip; it's becoming a lasting part of how families plan their money and keep moving toward their long-term financial goals."

Thrivent's survey, conducted by Ipsos, revealed several trends about what's driving the continued boomerang trend and how it's impacting parents' financial goals.

Cost-driven Comebacks: Economic pressures, not preference, continue to drive young adults back home - often for extended time periods:

55% of young adults who currently or previously boomeranged back home say it was financially necessary, with an additional 27% saying it was not necessary but provided financial benefits.

More than half (55%) of boomerang parents expect the arrangement to last at least a year, reinforcing that these are no longer short-term stays.

Top factors driving young adults back home include unaffordable housing (45%) and job loss or reduced income (36%).

Economic pressures continue to reshape the idea of home ownership, as 30% of young adults (aged 27-35) who haven't bought a home yet say they don't expect to ever purchase one.

Blip to Blueprint: Young adults moving back home are using it as a runway to work toward achieving longer-term financial goals.

34% of young adults say their primary reason for living at their parent's home would be saving for a down payment on their own home.

Among those who have not yet achieved financial independence from their parents, 78% say it is likely they will do so within the next five to ten years.

Parental Sacrifice Is Growing: Supporting adult children continues to come at a cost, often impacting both short and long-term financial goals.

Nearly half (47%) of current boomerang parents report having some area of their finances impacted by their child's return home.

43% of boomerang parents say they are willing to cut personal spending to financially support their adult children, while nearly one in five would be willing to reduce their personal savings or retirement contributions.

Communication Gap Widening: While families are stepping up to support one another, the financial implications and the conversations around them are often left unspoken.

More than three in four (76%) boomerang kids say their parents have not shared how supporting them impacts long-term financial planning, up from 60% in 2025.

Thrivent Financial Consultant Gene Elder, a father of two daughters currently attending college, shares some purpose-based advice with clients navigating the challenges of balancing support for their adult children with their own financial goals:

Lead with purpose, not just house rules. When an adult child moves back home, I ask my clients to start with why . What's the goal of this season—saving for a home, regaining stability or paying off debt? Defining the purpose and corresponding goals of the child's return home helps families stay aligned and see this arrangement as a setup rather than a setback.

When an adult child moves back home, I ask my clients to start with . What's the goal of this season—saving for a home, regaining stability or paying off debt? Defining the purpose and corresponding goals of the child's return home helps families stay aligned and see this arrangement as a setup rather than a setback. Communicate expectations early and often. Welcoming adult children home is an act of love, but this support doesn't always come with transparent conversations about how everyone is affected. I encourage clients to talk with their kids about the impact of the boomerang arrangement on their own financial goals before they move back in. An open dialogue helps children appreciate the sacrifices their parents are making and can prevent disagreements in the future.

Welcoming adult children home is an act of love, but this support doesn't always come with transparent conversations about how everyone is affected. I encourage clients to talk with their kids about the impact of the boomerang arrangement on their own financial goals before they move back in. An open dialogue helps children appreciate the sacrifices their parents are making and can prevent disagreements in the future. Treat boomerang living as a plan with a set timeframe. I encourage my clients to talk about how long this arrangement might last and what milestones signal progress. Setting expectations around savings goals or career steps (and then checking in periodically) helps everyone stay focused and avoids this season quietly stretching on longer than intended while still supporting independence and shared priorities.

To discuss the survey findings and advice from Thrivent Financial Consultant Gene Elder, please email: [email protected] or [email protected].

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About Thrivent

Thrivent is a Fortune 500 financial services company that helps build, grow and protect financial well-being through purpose-driven advice, investments, insurance, banking and generosity programs. Thrivent serves more than 2.4 million clients through thousands of financial advisors across the country and has more than $212 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/25). Thrivent carries strong financial ratings from independent rating agencies - including AM Best, Moody's and S&P Global Ratings - which demonstrate the company's financial strength, stability and ability to pay claims. Ratings don't apply to investment product performance and more information can be found on each rating agency's website. For more information about Thrivent, visit Thrivent.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is the world's third largest market research company, present in 90 markets and employing more than 20,000 people. Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. We serve more than 5000 clients across the world with 75 business solutions. Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1st, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

Survey Methodology

This poll was conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Thrivent Financial from March 24 – April 3, 2026, using the probability-based KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 2,325 general population Americans. In addition, oversamples were included in two target Metropolitan Statistical Areas to achieve n=500 total completes for each area. The sample for these MSA oversamples came from a combination of KnowledgePanel and supplemental non-probability (opt-in panel) sample. The margin of sampling error for the U.S. gen pop sample is plus or minus 2.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the nationally representative total. The margin of sampling error takes into account the design effect, which was 1.08.

Thrivent is the marketing name for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans. Insurance products issued by Thrivent. Not available in all states. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Thrivent Investment Management Inc., a registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC and a subsidiary of Thrivent. Thrivent.com/disclosures.

SOURCE Thrivent