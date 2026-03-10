Thrivent Continues Major Growth Push with Plans to Add 600 More Financial Advisors in 2026

After exceeding goal of hiring 600 new advisors in 2025, Thrivent continues its rapid expansion

Ambitious goal includes doubling the size of its Virtual Advice Team, hiring advisors of all affiliations

Growth comes amidst industry talent shortage and in anticipation of the great wealth transfer

MINNEAPOLIS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent, a Fortune 500 financial services company that puts generosity at the heart of saving and investing, today announced plans to hire 600 new financial advisors in 2026. This follows a major hiring push in 2025 that saw Thrivent also set—and exceed—its goal of hiring 600 new advisors. Thrivent wants to attract hundreds of new advisors to meet a growing consumer demand for purpose-based advice.

"As the industry stares down a talent shortage, advisors are making it abundantly clear what they want: flexibility, resources, and support," said Nick Cecere, Thrivent executive vice president and chief distribution officer. "Thrivent has more than 2.5 times the industry retention rate because we provide financial advisors with unrivaled support, the right capabilities and a collaborative environment. Thrivent has created a place where advisors can grow their businesses and build purposeful, long-lasting careers, regardless of where they are in their professional journey."

Thrivent is hiring advisors seeking any affiliation—from joining as an employee to working as a solo advisor, as part of a team or within an independent RIA. Advisors joining Thrivent may be entering the field for the first time, shifting careers or bringing deep industry experience with them. Regardless of background or affiliation, Thrivent provides a consistent advisor experience and leads with purpose-based advice, allowing advisors to build their career and switch affiliations as they grow and evolve without leaving Thrivent. This flexibility advances Thrivent's focus on growing team practices and facilitates succession planning for advisors looking ahead to retirement.

Growing Virtual Advice Team Provides On-ramp to Thrivent

Thrivent is aggressively building out its Virtual Advice Team, the firm's employee channel, and is planning for one in three new hires this year to join as a virtual advisor. Supported by growing hubs in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and Milwaukee, Thrivent has built the Virtual Advice Team as a clear career pipeline for new talent entering the profession. It immerses new advisors in Thrivent's culture, products and operations so they can join an existing team-based practice or launch their own practice in the future.

A Destination for All Advisors

In addition to infusing new talent into the company, Thrivent continues to attract and support the addition of experienced advisors looking for a new firm to call home. With a unique multi-channel model offering, Thrivent offers all advisors the flexibility and autonomy to build the practice they want through several different paths, including:

Solo or team career advisors

Independent advisors

Employee Virtual Advice Team

Purpose-Driven Culture Fuels Industry-Leading Retention

As the industry sees advisors increasingly move between firms for better compensation, technology or support, Thrivent's culture and ability to deliver on these factors has enabled the company to retain advisors at more than 2.5 times the industry average.

For more than 120 years, Thrivent has championed a values-based culture including a commitment to purpose-based advice and a commitment to amplifying the generosity of its clients. In 2025 alone, Thrivent raised and donated more than $464 million to communities nationwide. The company has also been recognized 14 consecutive years as one of Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® and was named to Fortune's 2026 World's Most Admired Companies list.

Positions Open Now to Meet Growing Advice Need

Advisors interested in learning more about Thrivent or joining a Thrivent practice can find current job opportunities here.

