Thrivent Recognized as One of Ethisphere's 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies® for 15th Consecutive Year

Recognition affirms Thrivent's leadership in ethics, governance and long-term trust; company is one of only six financial services companies honored.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Thrivent announced it has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Thrivent has earned this recognition for the 15th consecutive year, reflecting its sustained commitment to ethical leadership and integrity. Thrivent is one of only six financial services organizations included in this year's list, highlighting its best-in-class ethics and compliance practices.

"Earning this recognition for 15 consecutive years reflects the strength and depth of our ethical culture," said Terry Rasmussen, president and CEO, Thrivent. "Integrity and transparency guide our decisions and earn the trust of our teammates, financial advisors and clients – allowing us to create lasting impact in the communities we serve."

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ documented proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance, including: corporate governance; program structure & resourcing; written standards; training, awareness, & communication; risk assessment & auditing; investigations, enforcement, discipline & incentives; measurement of ethical culture; third-party risk management, and environmental & social impact.

That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants.

This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

To learn more about what makes Thrivent unique, visit Thrivent.com/why-thrivent.

About Thrivent

Thrivent is a Fortune 500 financial services company that helps build, grow and protect financial well-being through purpose-driven advice, investments, insurance, banking and generosity programs. Thrivent serves more than 2.4 million clients through thousands of financial advisors across the country and has more than $212 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/25). Thrivent carries strong financial ratings from independent rating agencies - including AM Best, Moody's and S&P Global Ratings - which demonstrate the company's financial strength, stability and ability to pay claims. Ratings don't apply to investment product performance and more information can be found on each rating agency's website. For more information about Thrivent, visit Thrivent.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere's data-driven program & culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine, and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

"World's Most Ethical Companies" and "Ethisphere" names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC. For details, visit worldsmostethicalcompanies.com.

Patrice Smith

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SOURCE Thrivent