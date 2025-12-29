ECOPEACE Accelerates Global Deployment of AI-Driven Water-Cleanup Technology in Singapore and Dubai

South Korean water-tech innovator advances autonomous, data-powered water-management solutions to next-generation cities

GWANGJU, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOPEACE, a water-technology company based in South Korea, announced the global expansion of its autonomous water-cleanup and water-quality management systems, beginning with pilot projects in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. The company, which operates one of Korea's most extensive portfolios of algae-removal deployments, is preparing its technologies for broader international adoption.

In recent years, ECOPEACE has provided its autonomous cleanup systems across major reservoirs, rivers, urban parks and smart-city districts in Korea. Its autonomous robots conduct algae removal, surface-water cleaning, and continuous water-quality monitoring. These projects highlight the growing need for scalable, automated water-management solutions as global climate change accelerates harmful algae growth and pollution.

ECOPEACE'S technology includes the autonomous ECOBOT platform and a continuous filtration system that pairs stainless-steel microfilters with electrochemical treatment. The system efficiently processes large volumes of polluted water while simultaneously filtering and backwashing to prevent fouling. Powered by real-time, multi-point data, ECOPEACE's AI solution automatically adjusts treatment conditions and flow rates, an approach that reflects ECOPEACE's vision of integrating physical cleanup with digital intelligence.

The company's first new overseas initiative includes pilot and proof-of-concept projects in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, where ECOPEACE is testing its autonomous ECOBOT system for algae control, surface water cleaning and real-time water quality monitoring in urban waterways. These projects are being carried out in collaboration with local public-sector and infrastructure partners in cities that have actively invested in smart and sustainable urban development, positioning them as early adopters of automation-based environmental services.

ECOPEACE describes its strategy as "AI-Powered Intelligence," a system that integrates autonomous robotics, sensor networks, advanced filtration and real-time analysis. The goal is to enable cities and utilities solutions to manage water conditions ahead of problems, instead of reacting only after contamination or algae outbreaks occur.

"As water systems become more complex, cities worldwide will need solutions that anticipate change, not just react to it," said In-Won Chae, CEO of ECOPEACE. "Water resources across the globe are under mounting stress from pollution, rapid urban growth and climate-driven algae outbreaks. Traditional responses are no longer sufficient. Cities need efficient and smarter solutions that address the problems before they escalate. We are pleased to support partners in Singapore and UAE as they advance modern water-management practices."

ECOPEACE plans to expand its presence across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and other regions seeking modern, cost-effective water-management solutions. The company aims to establish a standardized platform for autonomous water intelligence that integrates robotics, sensing, and advanced filtration to support municipalities, industrial zones and natural ecosystems.

