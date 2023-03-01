Ecotrak Partners With Therma to Monitor and Optimize Cooling Asset Performance

New IoT integration to help customers save time, energy, and maintenance costs by reducing equipment failures

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecotrak, a pioneer in enterprise asset management software, and Therma, an IoT-powered equipment monitoring and analytics platform, today announced a strategic partnership agreement that integrates Therma's Cooling Intelligence Platform™ with Ecotrak Facility Management Software.

Through this partnership, Therma IoT sensors send temperature and humidity data directly into refrigeration and HVAC assets in Ecotrak, triggering real-time emergency alerts and intelligent workflows. Asset runtime hours and downtime events are also tracked and recorded, delivering sensor-driven insights on the lifecycle of the asset.

"Monitoring critical equipment with Therma IoT sensors is an important milestone for Ecotrak. This partnership accelerates our growth strategy to provide differentiated enterprise asset management solutions that extend a critical asset's lifecycle and enhance our customers' quality of life, bringing them additional visibility and peace of mind," said Matt Singer, Ecotrak CEO. "Together, we can predict and prevent unplanned equipment downtime before it disrupts the business."

The collaboration enables Ecotrak and Therma customers to reduce food waste, carbon emissions, plus save time, energy, and maintenance costs.

"We're excited to partner with Ecotrak in providing IoT technology to further optimize asset performance," said CEO and Co-Founder Manik Suri. "Combining Therma's Cooling Intelligence Platform™ with Ecotrak's asset management expertise will create even more value for our collective customers."

To learn more about Ecotrak Facility Management Software, visit www.ecotrak.com.

About Ecotrak

Ecotrak is the premier Facilities Management SaaS platform - revolutionizing facilities using an asset first methodology, mobile-first technology, and a data first approach. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Ecotrak's mission is to empower businesses with actionable information to make better business decisions. Customers such as Inspire Brands, Flynn Restaurant Group, Texas Roadhouse and Dutch Bros save thousands per month on repairs & maintenance and increase efficiency using the platform. For more information, visit ecotrak.com.

About Therma

Therma° is combating climate change by building the smart cold chain. IoT-powered temperature monitoring and analytics prevent food, product, and energy waste - leading drivers of climate change. Therma° has partnered with national restaurant brands and supply chain leaders in food and healthcare to increase profits while protecting our planet. To learn more, visit www.hellotherma.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn: @HelloTherma.

