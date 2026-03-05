ECOVACS Debuts Practical Cleaning Innovations Designed for Everyday Living: DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI and WINBOT W3 OMNI

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS , a global pioneer in intelligent home robotics, introduces two new cleaning companions built around practical, performance-driven innovations designed to solve real user frustrations: the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI robotic vacuum and mop, and the WINBOT W3 OMNI robotic window cleaner. Rather than adding complexity for the sake of features, ECOVACS focused on what actually improves performance and reliability in everyday homes. For floor care, this means introducing the industry's longest microfiber roller mop, engineered to deliver greater coverage, deeper stain removal, and more consistent results. For window cleaning, it means eliminating one of the category's biggest pain points with a fully integrated automatic wiping pad washer for a more hands-off experience. Together, these purposeful advancements reflect ECOVACS' "Created for Ease" philosophy, delivering dependable home solutions designed to work simply and effectively, day after day.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI robotic vacuum and mop and WINBOT W3 OMNI robotic window cleaner deliver hands-free floor and glass cleaning with advanced automation and integrated self-maintenance systems.

DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI: Effortless Floor Care for Real Life

The DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI brings advanced performance from ECOVACS' flagship X Series into a more accessible price tier, continuing the brand's commitment to making proven innovations available to more households. Designed to operate quietly and reliably in the background, it tackles daily messes, pet hair, and high-traffic areas with consistent results, without adding unnecessary complexity or maintenance to the user's routine.

At the core of its mopping performance is OZMO ROLLER™ 3.0 Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology, featuring a 27-centimeter microfiber roller– the largest in its class. Unlike traditional spinning pad or vibrating mop systems, the roller maintains continuous pressure on the floor, actively lifting dirt instead of spreading it. The larger roller cleans more surface area with each pass, improving efficiency and coverage, while the microfiber material captures fine dust and grime more effectively. A built-in self-washing system continuously refreshes the roller during operation, helping prevent streaks and cross-room contamination, an especially valuable benefit in busy areas like kitchens and entryways.

Another key innovation in the T90 PRO OMNI is PowerBoost™ Charging, a technology derived from ECOVACS' premium lineup that tops off battery power quickly and seamlessly, allowing the DEEBOT to complete a full-home cleaning in a single cycle. An industry-first in fast-charging technology, PowerBoost dynamically reserves and restores power during routine mop washing sessions, reducing interruptions and preventing unfinished cleaning sessions– a common frustration in larger homes.

The T90 PRO OMNI is engineered to solve common household challenges through thoughtful engineering. TruEdge™ Extreme Edge Cleaning improves precision along baseboards and corners, while the airflow-directed anti-tangle main brush guides hair directly into the suction path to reduce wrap and maintenance. TruePass™ adaptive four-wheel drive enables smooth navigation over thresholds and uneven surfaces with confidence, supported by AIVI intelligent navigation for accurate obstacle detection and efficient route planning. The OMNI Station completes the experience by automating mop washing, drying, and water management, reducing ongoing upkeep while maintaining a clean, ready-to-use system.

Designed as a complete, ready-to-live-with solution, the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI combines advanced performance, thoughtful automation, and simplified maintenance in a package built for daily reliability. At under $1,000, it delivers many of ECOVACS' most advanced technologies in one practical system, offering high-end performance and convenience without the premium-tier price barrier.

WINBOT W3 OMNI: A New Standard of Automated Window Cleaning

As the pioneer and global leader in robotic window cleaning, ECOVACS continues to advance the category with the next-generation WINBOT W3 OMNI, setting a new benchmark for performance and ease of use. Building on years of innovation in robotic glass care, the W3 OMNI introduces a defining breakthrough with its Vortex Wash System, an integrated, pad-washing solution that eliminates manual rinsing and reduces hands-on maintenance. Built into the multifunctional station, which also stores and recharges the WINBOT, the added washing functionality keeps the wiping pad clean and ready for the next job, making window cleaning as hands-free as possible.

Designed as a complete, dependable window-cleaning solution, the W3 OMNI combines automated pad maintenance with TruEdge™ technology for closer, more precise cleaning along window frames. Intelligent navigation adapts to a wide range of glass environments, including tall windows, mirrors, sunrooms, and large glass panes, while robust safety systems provide secure adhesion and stable operation throughout the cleaning process. Together, these technologies reinforce ECOVACS' leadership and establish a new standard for automated window cleaning.

Rounding out the launch is the WINBOT MINI 2, the industry's slimmest robotic window cleaner. With its ultra-thin profile and enhanced edge-cleaning capabilities, the MINI 2 reaches narrow spaces, complex frames, and hard-to-access windows, delivering powerful performance in a compact form factor ideal for apartments and modern homes.

Pricing & Availability

The DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI , WINBOT W3 OMNI , and WINBOT MINI 2 are available for $899.99, $699.99 and $239.99, respectively, at ECOVACS.com and Amazon.

For more information, please visit: www.ECOVACS.com .

A full press kit, including hi-res imagery can be accessed here.

About ECOVACS

ECOVACS ROBOTICS is dedicated to developing innovative robotic technologies that enhance daily life, creating seamless interactions between people and robots. Celebrating 25 years of smart home innovation, ECOVACS leads with over 1,000 patents and a diverse range of home robotics products, including DEEBOT robotic vacuums, AIRBOT robotic air purifiers, WINBOT robotic window cleaners, GOAT robotic lawn mowers, and DEEBOT Pro commercial cleaning robots. ECOVACS products are available globally in over 160 countries, consistently recognized with industry accolades for their innovation and performance.

SOURCE ECOVACS