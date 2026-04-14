ECOVACS Introduces DEEBOT X12 OmniCyclone, the New Flagship Robot Vacuum Designed to Tackle Real-World Messes with Ease

Featuring industry-first FocusJet™ technology, next-gen roller mopping, and PowerBoost™ Charging Plus for uninterrupted performance

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS, a global pioneer in intelligent home robotics, today announced the launch of its newest flagship robot vacuum and mop, the DEEBOT X12 OmniCyclone, a next-generation solution that reimagines robotic floor care for the realities of everyday living. Kitchens after dinner. Muddy paw prints by the door. Spills that dry before you even notice them. These are the moments most robot vacuums struggle with, and exactly what the DEEBOT X12 OmniCyclone featuring FocusJet™ is designed to solve.

ECOVACS introduces the new flagship DEEBOT X12 OmniCyclone.

Building on the success of the X11 OmniCyclone, the X12 introduces a smarter, more proactive approach to cleaning, combining powerful suction, intelligent stain treatment, and advanced automation to deliver a deeper clean with less effort.

A Smarter Approach to Deep Cleaning

At the center of the X12 is FocusJet™ Stain Pre-Dissolving Technology, an industry-first innovation that goes beyond traditional mopping by treating messes before they're cleaned. With advanced infrared and camera-based detection, the X12 can automatically identify dried-on stains and respond in real time. Instead of simply passing over spills, it applies targeted water jets to pre-soften the mess before the upgraded OZMO™ Roller Mop 3.0 scrubs and lifts it away – delivering a deeper clean on everything from coffee drips to muddy paw prints.

The longer, 27 cm high-density roller mop is paired with a 32-channel pressurized spray system that continuously rinses the mop with clean water as it cleans. This helps prevent "dirty-on-dirty" mopping and maintains even pressure and stability throughout each pass, reducing streaks and delivering a more polished, consistent finish across hard floors.

To move seamlessly between surfaces, the X12 pairs automatic mop lifting with a Mop Roller Smart Cover that deploys when transitioning onto carpet. Together, these features help prevent moisture transfer, keeping carpets clean, dry, and protected without interrupting the cleaning cycle.

Continuous Cleaning, Less Waiting

To keep up with larger homes and busy routines, the X12 introduces PowerBoost™ Charging Plus, a fast-charging system that allows the robot to quickly recharge and resume cleaning without long interruptions.

The result is a more continuous cleaning experience – with less downtime and fewer disruptions mid-cycle.

Truly Hands-Free with the OMNI Station

The X12 OmniCyclone is supported by an advanced OMNI Station that automates routine maintenance, including mop washing, drying, debris emptying, and cleaning solution management. With a bagless PureCyclone™ system, the station delivers strong, consistent suction while reducing the need for ongoing consumables, helping simplify ownership over time.

Additional features like heated water washing and self-cleaning components ensure the system stays hygienic and ready for every use, with minimal user intervention.

Precision Cleaning, Even in Hard-to-Reach Areas

Equipped with TruEdge™ 3.0 Adaptive Edge Cleaning, the X12 is designed to clean closer along walls, corners, and baseboards, improving coverage in areas that are often missed. Advanced AI-powered navigation enables the robot to intelligently adapt to different environments, moving closer where possible while maintaining safe distance around obstacles like furniture, wires, and pets.

For homes with pets or long hair, the X12 is built to keep up. Powered by ECOVACS' BLAST™ airflow system and up to 22,000Pa suction, it delivers strong, consistent pickup across surfaces, while upgraded ZeroTangle™ 4.0 technology prevents hair from wrapping around the brush, reducing maintenance and keeping performance high over time.

Designed to Work Around You

From setup to daily use, the X12 is built to operate with minimal input. With AGENT YIKO 2.0, users can benefit from guided setup, intelligent scheduling, and adaptive cleaning plans that adjust based on home layout, habits, and usage patterns.

The system can automatically detect high-use areas, prioritize cleaning where it's needed most, and maintain a consistent routine, all without requiring constant manual control.

Pricing & Availability

The DEEBOT X12 OmniCyclone is available for $1,499 MSRP at ECOVACS.com and Amazon. Also available in Canada at $1,999.99 CAD at Amazon.ca and Ecovacs.com/CA.

For more information on the entire suite of 2026 ECOVACS robots for indoor and outdoor use, please visit: www.ECOVACS.com.

A full press kit, including hi-res imagery can be accessed here.

About ECOVACS

ECOVACS ROBOTICS is dedicated to developing innovative robotic technologies that enhance daily life, creating seamless interactions between people and robots. Celebrating 25 years of smart home innovation, ECOVACS leads with over 1,000 patents and a diverse range of home robotics products, including DEEBOT robotic vacuums, AIRBOT robotic air purifiers, WINBOT robotic window cleaners, GOAT robotic lawn mowers, and DEEBOT Pro commercial cleaning robots. ECOVACS products are available globally in over 160 countries, consistently recognized with industry accolades for their innovation and performance.

SOURCE ECOVACS