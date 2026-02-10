ECOVACS Launches GOAT PRO LiDAR Series with First-ever Built-in AI Edge Trimmer, Its Most Complete Autonomous Lawn Care Solution Yet - Available Now

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS , a global pioneer in intelligent home robotics, announces the availability of its new industry-leading robot lawn mowers – GOAT A3000 and A2000 LiDAR PRO. The all-new GOAT LiDAR PRO series features a new wave of core advancements, including ECOVACS' proprietary HoloScope™ 360 system for true 3D lawn mapping and its first built-in TruEdge™ Trimmer, further closing the gap between autonomous hands-free mowing and a fully maintained lawn.

The ECOVACS GOAT LiDAR PRO robotic lawn mower delivers precise, hands-free lawn care using advanced LiDAR navigation.

Closing the Gap Between Mowing and Full Lawn Care

A first in the robotic lawn mowing industry, the fully automated TruEdge™ Trimmer with AI enhancement transforms the traditional two-step process of "robot mowing + manual edging" into one continuous, fully autonomous operation. It utilizes high-speed rotating flexible strings for edge cutting to ensure a maximum clean cut, even on the toughest edge-trimming challenges. The AI camera intelligently distinguishes grass from non-grass areas in real time, enabling the robot to precisely identify physical boundaries and extend and retract to trim along curves, fences, and flower beds, for cleaner lawn edges with no manual intervention. No secondary tools required.

Unlike robotic lawn mowers that rely only on RTK, The HoloScope™ 360 Dual-LiDAR Triple-Technology Navigation System uses laser scanning for local 3D mapping, excelling in complex, shaded, or tree-covered areas with superior, real-time obstacle avoidance. Not only that but it simplifies setup in under a minute, requiring no external antennas or complex assembly. Combined with TruEdge™, ECOVACS delivers flawless edge-to-edge results – with two-centimeter accuracy during mowing (even at night) – with minimal user effort. Empowered by advanced path planning algorithms, it automatically maps out the most efficient mowing routes, even along curved or sloped edges, narrow strips, or areas with static obstacles like sheds and pools. AI obstacle avoidance detects and avoids 200+ objects (from hoses to pet toys) for smoother, safer autonomous operation. The LiDAR PRO Series also adapts to the shape of your lawn, maximizing coverage and overall efficiency while minimizing unnecessary turns and overlaps.

High-Performance Robotics Without the Complexity

Supporting a truly hands-free experience, the series is powered by a high-performance 32V battery system and a dual blade-disc cutting design for 3x faster, more consistent mowing across a range of yard conditions: A3000 LiDAR PRO for larger, more complex yards up to ¾ acre, and A2000 LiDAR PRO for lawns up to ½ acre. Powered by ECOVACS' robust, self-developed motor system, these lawn mowers deliver up to 200W of cutting power, utilizing their dual blade discs, with each disc driven by an independent motor capable of operating stably at up to 100W, to enable stronger, more consistent cutting performance across varying lawn conditions. With a powerful drive system and up to 50% slope-climbing ability, GOAT handles steep areas autonomously and maintains strong cutting performance, even when grass is thicker or more overgrown.

With that performance foundation in place, GOAT remains remarkably easy to manage through the ECOVACS app. GOAT handles auto-mapping and automatic path planning on its own, creating precision maps and systematic mowing patterns, while homeowners can customize zones and schedules from their phone to match their preferred routine. It's purpose-built innovation designed to reduce setup, manual touch-ups, and trial-and-error for easier ownership with minimal intervention.

Pricing & Availability

The GOAT LiDAR PRO Series models A3000 LiDAR PRO and A2000 LiDAR PRO are available for $1,999 to $2,499 MSRP at ECOVACS.com and Amazon . Products will also be available in Canada soon.

