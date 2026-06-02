EcoVadis and leading industry organizations launch the 'Retail Impact Initiative'

The new development will strengthen ESG-aligned procurement practices across the retail industry supply chain, aligning objectives and inspiring lasting change in the sector

PARIS and NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five leading retail organizations - ALDI SOUTH Group, Lidl International, Gebr. Heinemann, ALDI Nord Group and REWE Group in conjunction with EcoVadis, are proud to announce their collaboration via the Retail Impact Initiative (RII), a bold step forward in strengthening ESG-aligned procurement practices across the retail industry supply chain. The sector-wide initiative embodies a shared vision of embedding transparency, accountability and continuous improvement at the heart of global retail operations.

Supporting sustainable practice across the industry

Retailers today navigate a complex and rapidly evolving landscape, balancing the need for responsible sourcing, environmental stewardship, and compliance with complex and evolving regulations such as the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, the challenges are both urgent and multifaceted.

The Retail Impact Initiative (RII) was created to tackle these critical issues head-on, using a collaborative approach to support the implementation of ESG-aligned practices throughout the industry. Its primary goals include:

Support and encourage the broader adoption of ESG-aligned practices – RII members aim to engage suppliers in ESG evaluations, leveraging EcoVadis sustainability assessments. With the ability for suppliers to share their ESG performance assessments with multiple retail customers, RII lightens the administrative load for buyers and suppliers, boosting assessment completion (+33% Net Conversion, –9% declines);

– RII members aim to engage suppliers in ESG evaluations, leveraging EcoVadis sustainability assessments. With the ability for suppliers to share their ESG performance assessments with multiple retail customers, RII lightens the administrative load for buyers and suppliers, boosting assessment completion (+33% Net Conversion, –9% declines); Share insights and data driving sector-wide improvement – The initiative pools supplier scorecards into an aggregated dashboard to remove key risks and identify priorities without disclosing the relationship of the respective member and the supplier—enabling evidence-based, targeted actions like capacity-building and corrective plans;

– The initiative pools supplier scorecards into an aggregated dashboard to remove key risks and identify priorities without disclosing the relationship of the respective member and the supplier—enabling evidence-based, targeted actions like capacity-building and corrective plans; Promote transparency, accountability & continuous improvement – Through statutory observance coordination, regular member meetings, and sector-focused capacity-building, the initiative strengthens accountability on environmental, human rights, and legal compliance across supply chains.

By aligning on these objectives, the initiative aims to inspire lasting change for responsibility and integrity in retail operations.

Empowering Change Through Collaboration

At the heart of the Retail Impact Initiative is a commitment to making supply chain improvements accessible and achievable for all members and suppliers. Leveraging EcoVadis' sustainability ratings methodology, the initiative offers a voluntary framework for evaluating supplier performance and identifying opportunities for growth.

Members and suppliers will benefit from:

A collaborative platform designed to foster trust, transparency, and shared learning.

Advanced analytics to illuminate supply chain priorities and opportunities.

Tailored guidance to help suppliers meet and exceed ESG expectations.

The effort of RII supports addressing key industry ESG challenges. By working together, retailers and their partners can create a ripple effect of positive impact across the sector.

Developing future-proof capabilities

The EcoVadis Sector Initiative is built as a network based on due diligence integrity that enables more efficient supplier onboarding and greater transparency, while also facilitating stronger collaboration and improved enhanced analytics. Together, these capabilities provide visibility of sustainability performance across the retail supply chain, allowing Retail Impact Initiative members to implement impactful, targeted changes. This sends a powerful message to their supplier community and offers a coherent roadmap for continuous improvement.

For more information about the Retail Impact Initiative, visit our Website and our Help Center Article. To learn how your organization can join the Retail Impact Initiative, get in touch with us.

ABOUT ECOVADIS

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. In 2024, EcoVadis acquired Ulula, a leading worker voice platform that strengthens its capabilities in supporting human rights due diligence. With global, trusted, and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 250 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF, and JPMorgan are among 175,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth, and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on: ecovadis.com or LinkedIn.

Founders of the Retail Impact Initiative include ALDI SOUTH Group, Lidl International, Gebr. Heinemann and Rewe Group. The initiative will allow members to pool anonymised supplier scorecards in a shared dashboard, reducing duplication efforts, and improving supply chain risk management in the sector.

SOURCE EcoVadis