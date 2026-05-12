EcoVadis continues expansion of Carbon Data Network with Workiva

PARIS and NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains, today announced a strategic partnership with Workiva Inc., a leading, AI-powered platform for trust, transparency, and accountability. The new partnership will center on connecting EcoVadis' primary supplier carbon data with Workiva, enabling mutual customers to move from industry averages into granular, audit-ready sustainability execution.

This new development is part of EcoVadis' wider efforts to build a Carbon Data Network that allows procurement teams to connect suppliers' primary carbon emission data directly into their Scope 3 reports. EcoVadis Carbon Data Network (CDN) is part of EcoVadis' Carbon Action Manager (CAM) solution, which includes the new Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) Calculator, and resources for supplier self-determined input, collaboration, and upskilling.

"Meaningful climate action starts with data you can actually trust," said Dexter Galvin, SVP Climate at EcoVadis. "By replacing industry averages with verified supplier insights, we're enabling organizations to master the complexities of Scope 3 emissions. This new partnership is a vital step in transforming the global supply chain from a source of carbon risk into a driver of measurable climate resilience."

The partnership connects EcoVadis' CDN directly into Workiva Carbon to centralize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data, enabling companies to collect, calculate, and coordinate carbon data across their entire value chain with investor-grade accuracy.

Together, the platforms create seamless supply chain engagement and decarbonization workflows for mutual customers: EcoVadis serves as the data engine — helping suppliers upskill, collaborate, and report on sustainability efforts — while Workiva's AI-powered platform handles calculation and disclosure, streamlining integrated reporting across financial and nonfinancial data in a governed environment built for assurance. The result is a more transparent view of supply chain impact and the reliable data needed to accelerate a credible path to Net Zero.

"As sustainability disclosure moves from voluntary to mandatory, companies need more than carbon accounting — they need carbon data that connects to their financial data," said Mandi McReynolds, Chief Sustainability Officer, Workiva. "This partnership brings EcoVadis' best-in-class Scope 3 supplier intelligence directly into Workiva's platform, where it unifies with financial, risk, and sustainability data in a single audit-grade system. With Workiva AI surfacing insights and validating data quality along the way, companies can move from supply chain measurement to board-ready data and disclosure without ever leaving the platform."

The partnership with Workiva is part of EcoVadis' mission to build the market's most interconnected carbon ecosystem. By uniting Workiva with other established partners in the Carbon Data Network, EcoVadis is fostering a collective effort to drive reporting precision and transparency and scale global climate action.

To learn how EcoVadis unlocks reliable supplier-specific emissions data and drives measurable Scope 3 reductions at scale, visit: https://ecovadis.com/solutions/carbon/

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 250 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 175,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.

Learn more on: ecovadis.com, X or LinkedIn.

SOURCE EcoVadis