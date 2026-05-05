EcoVadis Reports $2.5T in Global Spend Now Governed Through Sustainability Risk Insights as Companies Shift from Compliance to Resilience-Led Procurement

As demand for supply chain resilience accelerates, EcoVadis expands its global network impact to help organizations move from passive monitoring to active risk management across their value chains

PARIS and NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As economic volatility, regulatory pressure and supply chain disruption reshape global business, companies are increasingly treating sustainability as a core driver of resilience. EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains, today released its 2025 Purpose Report. The report shows how organizations are using sustainability intelligence to reduce risk, strengthen procurement decisions and improve long-term performance, with more than $2.5 trillion in global spend now connected to sustainability insights across the EcoVadis network.

In 2025, EcoVadis saw 25,852 new companies using its Sustainability Ratings, expanded carbon transparency across 55,838 companies reporting at least one GHG metric, scaled worker engagement to 251,613 active users through its worker voice solutions, and expanded the reach of its sustainability assessment tools by achieving 5x growth in total companies registered for Vitals. Companies returning for repeat assessments improved their scores by an average of 15 points, reinforcing the business case for continuous supplier engagement and showing how stronger sustainability performance translates into stronger operational resilience.

Together, these efforts helped organizations improve supply chain visibility and move from passive monitoring to active risk management across global value chains.

"The companies performing best right now are using sustainability to protect revenue, manage supplier risk and make faster decisions," said Pierre-François Thaler, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of EcoVadis. "You cannot build a resilient supply chain if you don't know where your carbon exposure is, where labor risks exist, or which suppliers could disrupt your business tomorrow. More than $2.5 trillion in global spend now runs through this lens. That tells us sustainability has moved from the sidelines to the center of how companies operate."

EcoVadis reports annually to its independent Purpose Committee on progress toward its mission of guiding all companies toward a sustainable world. In 2025, the company tracked progress across four core purpose objectives:

Product & Customers: EcoVadis delivered strong growth on all metrics by focusing on what mattered most to customers: practical value, stronger supply chain visibility, and measurable results. Looking ahead, EcoVadis will seek to maintain that momentum with continued innovation, clear ROI and more GHG and human rights disclosures that help companies take meaningful action.

EcoVadis delivered strong growth on all metrics by focusing on what mattered most to customers: practical value, stronger supply chain visibility, and measurable results. Looking ahead, EcoVadis will seek to maintain that momentum with continued innovation, clear ROI and more GHG and human rights disclosures that help companies take meaningful action. Methodology: EcoVadis completed all major methodology priorities, including clearer methodology documentation to prepare for new ESG Ratings standards and requirements, new carbon data reliability checks to improve Scope 3 reporting integrity with primary data, and the full integration of human rights data from worker voice products directly into the Sustainability Ratings platform.

EcoVadis completed all major methodology priorities, including clearer methodology documentation to prepare for new ESG Ratings standards and requirements, new carbon data reliability checks to improve Scope 3 reporting integrity with primary data, and the full integration of human rights data from worker voice products directly into the Sustainability Ratings platform. People: EcoVadis maintained an 8.3/10 inclusivity perception score among employees, deployed 14 career learning paths to support employee growth, and completed its new Impact Training Program for senior leaders to ensure sustainability knowledge is embedded across strategic decision-making.

EcoVadis maintained an 8.3/10 inclusivity perception score among employees, deployed 14 career learning paths to support employee growth, and completed its new Impact Training Program for senior leaders to ensure sustainability knowledge is embedded across strategic decision-making. Ecosystem: EcoVadis launched a dedicated Living Wage Working Group to help companies share expert insights and track supplier performance through a centralized data dashboard, onboarded 46 consulting partners to support procurement organizations with expert guidance, established three academic research partnerships focused on corporate sustainability and ROI, and established its Campus Program to provide students with free access to its e-learning platform and sustainability courses.

EcoVadis also formalized three long-term impact ambitions for 2030: advancing sustainable procurement practices through 300,000 rated companies, accelerating Scope 3 decarbonization through 100,000 companies reporting primary GHG metrics, and improving labor and human rights through direct engagement with 3 million workers.

The purpose report and 2030 ambitions are overseen by EcoVadis' Purpose Committee, composed of five external members representing sustainability practitioners, procurement leaders, NGOs and academia, alongside three internal leaders including EcoVadis' Chief Impact Officer, Chief Financial Officer and an employee representative. The committee meets four times a year with external members providing independent expertise and challenge, while internal leaders ensure the company's strategy aligns business growth with measurable impact across its global network. Membership is rolling and new members will be appointed to start in June 2026.

To learn how EcoVadis helps organizations use sustainability intelligence to reduce risk and build resilience, read its Purpose Report for 2025: Guiding All Companies Toward a Sustainable World.

ABOUT ECOVADIS

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. In 2024, EcoVadis acquired Ulula, a leading worker voice platform that strengthens its capabilities in supporting human rights due diligence. With global, trusted, and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 250 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF, and JPMorgan are among 175,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth, and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on ecovadis.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE EcoVadis