EcoVadis and Watershed partner to close the Scope 3 data gap

PARIS and NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains, today announced a strategic partnership with sustainability AI platform Watershed. Combined with the EcoVadis Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) Calculator, a tool powered by suppliers primary data, this new development is designed to solve one of the most persistent challenges in climate action: the Scope 3 data gap.

"Unlocking the next generation of Scope 3 emissions reduction requires a level of carbon data reliability that has historically been missing from the market," said Dexter Galvin, SVP Climate at EcoVadis. "By acting as the primary data engine for the industry, EcoVadis provides organizations with the high-quality, supplier-specific data they can trust to move beyond estimates. These new partnerships are a pivotal step in driving meaningful, measurable action and building true climate resilience across the global supply chain."

The EcoVadis-Watershed partnership allows enterprises to replace broad averages with actual supplier emissions data, giving procurement teams clearer information to make lower-carbon sourcing decisions, and track measurable reductions over time. The result is a more accurate, transparent view of supply chain impact, providing the reliable data required to accelerate a credible path to Net Zero.

The initiative leverages the unique strengths of both platforms to create a seamless decarbonization workflow for mutual customers:

The primary data engine: EcoVadis provides the tools for direct supplier reporting, collaboration, and upskilling, driving higher-quality data across the supply chain with a four-level reliability framework delivering instant data insights.

The carbon accounting engine: Watershed offers a sophisticated sustainability AI platform that centralizes, models, and analyzes climate data for audit-ready reporting.

"We're thrilled to see our customers adopting sophisticated scope 3 measurement tools," said David Ban, Head of Data Partnerships at Watershed. "Our partnership with EcoVadis exemplifies our belief that actionable, accurate and accessible supplier-specific data is at the core of driving real decarbonization."

The partnership with Watershed is a cornerstone of EcoVadis' mission to build the market's most interconnected carbon ecosystem. By uniting today's new collaborators with established partners like Sweep and Normative, EcoVadis is fostering a collective effort to drive reporting precision and transparency and scale global climate action.

The EcoVadis' Product Carbon Footprint Calculator:

To further drive data granularity with the Carbon Action Manager, EcoVadis launched the PCF Calculator earlier this year. This free-for-suppliers tool is available in 13 languages and has been designed to help suppliers across the value chain, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), calculate their product-level footprints with ease. At launch, the calculator covers 12 critical industrial sectors, including plastics, metals, electronics, and machinery/equipment.

To address the 'trust gap' in reporting, EcoVadis now instantly assigns one of four Carbon Data Reliability Levels to all supplier-reported Scope 1-3 metrics in the Carbon Data Network. By cross-referencing data against supporting evidence and performing best practices checks and outlier detection, this capability provides absolute clarity on which data is ready for carbon accounting.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 250 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 175,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.

About Watershed

Watershed is the sustainability AI platform. Companies like Airbnb, Carlyle Group, FedEx, Visa, and Dr. Martens use Watershed to manage climate and ESG data, produce audit-ready metrics for voluntary and regulatory reporting including CSRD, and drive real decarbonization. Watershed is the platform of choice for companies seeking to reduce emissions; meet customer, investor and regulatory requirements; and modernize their sustainability programs. Watershed customers also have exclusive access to a marketplace of pre-vetted, high-quality carbon projects and groundbreaking virtual power purchase agreements.

