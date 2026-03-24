EcoVadis Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

EcoVadis Worker Voice Solutions Recognized for Advancing Worker-Focused Due Diligence

PARIS and NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains, today announced it was named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026 for its contributions to advancing human rights and supply chain transparency through innovation.

EcoVadis was selected in the social good category for its work over the past 18 months to reimagine how companies collect, scale, and act on labor and human rights data across global supply chains through its Worker Voice solutions. As regulatory expectations increase and supply chains become more complex, companies are under mounting pressure to identify and address human rights risks across their value chains, yet many still lack direct visibility into the real conditions faced by workers. Traditional approaches, including social audits, often provide only limited, point-in-time snapshots, leaving gaps in oversight. The need for reliable, worker-level intelligence is needed with an estimated 28 million people trapped in conditions of forced labor, many of them within the private economy and business supply chains.

EcoVadis Worker Voice addresses the visibility gap by giving workers a simple, anonymous way to speak up at any time. This enables open, ongoing dialogue between workers, suppliers and companies, helping organizations to spot and address human rights risks early, meet due diligence requirements, protect brand reputation, and build stronger, more trusted supply chains. Worker Voice is already equipping some of EcoVadis's 1,400+ enterprise customers with the tools to go beyond compliance and actively improve conditions for approximately 176 million workers across global supply chains.

"Our vision has always been to make sustainability part of everyday business decisions," said Pierre-Francois Thaler, co-founder and co-CEO of EcoVadis. "But you can't manage what you can't see. For too long, companies have lacked real visibility into what's happening deep in their supply chains, and that has real consequences for the people whose lives and labor power the global economy. This recognition reflects the need to understand what's actually happening on the ground and using that insight to accelerate social good."

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

This year's World's Most Innovative Companies list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.

This is the second time EcoVadis has appeared on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list. In 2024, the company's IQ Plus solution was recognized for its innovative approach to risk management for sustainable procurement compliance.

To learn more about how EcoVadis Worker Voice solutions address global supply chain human rights concerns, visit: ecovadis.com/blog/beyond-compliance-leveraging-worker-voice-to-mitigate-supply-chain-risk/

ABOUT ECOVADIS

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. In 2024, EcoVadis acquired Ulula, a leading worker voice platform that strengthens its capabilities in supporting human rights due diligence. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 250 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 175,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.

Learn more on: ecovadis.com, X or LinkedIn.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

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SOURCE EcoVadis