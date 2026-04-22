EcoVadis Partners with Google Cloud to Boost Operations and Client Value with Agentic AI

EcoVadis selects Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise to scale its productivity and growth opportunities

The company to train employees to accelerate internal adoption, agility, velocity, and operational efficiency

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '26 -- EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate its ambitious AI strategy, embracing agentic AI to enhance its operations and grow customer value. To power this transformation, EcoVadis selected Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise agentic platform and will run dedicated training programs to improve workflows and enable employees to focus on truly value-added tasks.

Boosting productivity and operations with Gemini Enterprise

With this partnership, EcoVadis intends to deliver on its far-reaching and pragmatic AI strategy, scale its operations, and increase its growth opportunities by embracing agentic AI and making the technology available to all its teams.

EcoVadis plans to use Gemini Enterprise to implement standardized agents and develop custom-made ones, facilitating the operational efficiency and productivity of its teams. Starting with high-impact business agents, such as sales support, HR support, and request-intake agents, EcoVadis intends to foster the emergence of new business cases thanks to the expertise and creativity of its own teams.

Already a Google Workspace customer, EcoVadis is upskilling its employees on agentic AI and Gemini Enterprise to accelerate internal adoption. While internal data shows that 89% of employees are already using Gemini in Google Workspace on a daily basis, EcoVadis has set up a dedicated training program supported by Google Cloud to help employees grow their Gemini Enterprise expertise, develop their own agents with a no-code or low-code approach, and leverage the support of an engineer when more coding is necessary.

A pragmatic and sustainable approach to GenAI

For EcoVadis, AI is a powerful tool for scaling insights, but only when guided by human judgment, ethical principles, and a clear purpose. In line with its mission, ethics and values, the company strives to use AI in a targeted, measured and human way, to accelerate sustainability improvements across the world, drawing all the potential of the technology to use it as a force multiplier for sustainability outcomes.

Building on earlier AI initiatives, EcoVadis also plans to use Google Cloud technology to boost service quality, taking into account the sustainability context to meet its core business activities, benefiting providers and suppliers alike, with uncompromising privacy and security standards.

"When used responsibly, we see generative AI as a cornerstone of our capacity to grow, scale and deliver on our company purpose, as it combines enhanced internal efficiency, better knowledge management and closer alignment with customer needs and expectations," said Frank Soetebeer, CTO of EcoVadis. "We particularly value Google Cloud's vision of agentic AI and their willingness to help us innovate as a real technological and business partner."

For Anthony Cirot, vice president EMEA South at Google Cloud, "We see EcoVadis as a pragmatic pioneer on agentic AI who knows how to draw the benefits of our technology for both internal operational efficiency gain and for enhanced customer value. EcoVadis is truly a leader in fostering innovation and growth using AI."

To find out more about AI at EcoVadis, visit: www.ecovadis.com/ai

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. In 2024, EcoVadis acquired Ulula, a leading worker voice platform that strengthens its capabilities in supporting human rights due diligence. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 250 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 175,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.

Learn more on: ecovadis.com, X or LinkedIn.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack—including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications—that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud