ecozy Debuts at the Latin American Electronics International Trade Show: Ushering in a New Era of Smart Home

SÃO PAULO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ecozy, a leading global home appliance brand, will debut in the Brazilian market at the Latin American Electronics International Trade Show from July 15 to 18, 2024. This influential exhibition gathers top electronic and smart home brands worldwide, serving as the ideal platform to showcase the latest technologies and products. ecozy will present its latest home kitchen products, meeting Brazil's and Latin America's growing demand for innovative, high-quality, and affordable smart home devices.

ecozy Debuts at the Latin American Electronics International Trade Show

Since its founding in 2021, ecozy has provided high-quality, cost-effective smart home products to users worldwide. With outstanding technological innovation and user experience, ecozy has gained wide recognition. As one of the fastest-growing home appliance brands on Amazon North America, ecozy has been featured in over 500 media reports and achieved over 10 million exposures. In North America, for every 700 households, there is one ecozy loyal home user.

At this exhibition, ecozy will proudly showcase its fantastic four smart home product categories: ice makers to chill your drinks, air fryers to crisp your snacks, dishwasher to take a load off, and coffee machine to brew like a pro. To make your visit even more exciting, ecozy has invited a professional bartender to demonstrate cocktail-making with our ice makers. Visit the booth (Hall C, Stand O140) to enjoy refreshing, perfectly mixed drinks and experience ecozy's excellence firsthand. Don't miss out!

Ice Makers: Taste Comes Alive

The bullet ice makers produce hollow cylindrical ice, perfect for beverages such as cocktails, sodas, and iced teas. They are easy to handle and don't clump together, making them ideal for portable countertop use at home, outdoor parties, or built-in commercial setups in cafes and restaurants.

The nugget ice makers create soft, chewable, and crunchy ice, great for slushy drinks, smoothies, and fast cooling. The unique texture of nugget ice is perfect for everything, from refreshing summer beverages to blended cocktails. These machines are suitable for indoor and outdoor settings, such as family gatherings, picnics, and BBQs. At the exhibition, ecozy will debut two new Nugget Ice Makers, including a smart model that offers advanced features for convenience and efficiency, making them ideal for home bars, entertaining guests, and adding a fun twist to everyday drinks.

The clear ice makers deliver crystal-clear ice without impurities, bubbles, or cloudiness. They are perfect for high-end bars, restaurants, and special occasions, ensuring a visually appealing presentation. Additionally, ecozy will introduce brand-new built-in clear ice makers, ideal for luxury home installations and commercial environments.

Air Fryers: Fry Smart, Live Healthy

ecozy's air fryers are designed to provide smart and healthy cooking solutions. Highlighted models include the world's first 5.5L smart air fryer with a visible window and 12 preset cooking programs, the 7.2L ultra-large air fryer with smart control, and the 4.2L+4.2L dual basket air fryer with SyncCook technology and an industry-leading highest temperature of 230°C, allowing you to cook two dishes simultaneously. Additionally, the versatile 10-in-1 air fryer oven caters to a variety of cooking needs. The app provides over 100 recipes, making them ideal for family kitchens, small apartments, and busy lifestyles.

Fully Automatic Coffee Machine: Brew Like a Pro

ecozy's Fully Automatic Espresso Machine offers a 7-in-1 flavor experience in the most compact and elegant design. Features include automatic milk frothing, 20 bar high pressure for optimal extraction, and 15 grind settings. This machine caters to coffee enthusiasts seeking barista-quality coffee at home, in offices, and at social gatherings.

Dishwasher: Dish Magic, Wash Ease

ecozy's dishwashers, such as the portable ultra-compact dishwasher, are emerging as the future of mobile dishwashing for camping, RVs, and apartments. With high efficiency and smart features, they bring convenience and ease to modern lifestyles. For more details, please refer to this link.

Smart Innovation and Development

ecozy is committed to smart and innovative development. The ecozy Family Hub+ embodies smart home solutions and automation for a connected tomorrow. With features like smart app control, Google Assistant, and Alexa integration, ecozy ensures that your home is not only smart but also intuitive and user-friendly.

ecozy warmly invites all interested in smart home and home appliance products to visit the booth and experience the latest technological innovations and smart home solutions.

Exhibition Information:

Exhibition Name : Latin American Electronics International Trade Show 2024

: Latin American Electronics International Trade Show 2024 Date : July 15–18, 2024

: July 15–18, 2024 Time : 1 PM–9 PM (São Paulo Time)

: 1 PM–9 PM (São Paulo Time) Hall Name : Transamerica Expo Center

: Transamerica Expo Center Location : Av. Dr. Mário Vilas Boas Rodrigues, 387 Santo Amaro, São Paulo, SP, 04757-020, Brasil

: Av. Dr. Mário Vilas Boas Rodrigues, 387 Santo Amaro, São Paulo, SP, 04757-020, Brasil Hall Number : Hall C

: Hall C Stand Number: O140

Through this exhibition, ecozy aims to establish its brand image in the Brazilian and Latin American markets, further expanding its global presence and bringing smart, connected living to more families.

ecozy, enjoy the cozy life.

