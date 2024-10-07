IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ecozy, a leading global home appliance brand, is proud to introduce two new commercial ice makers—the ecozy commercial undercounter ice maker and the ecozy commercial ice maker champion. The launch of these products signifies a major milestone in ecozy's growth as the brand transitions from countertop ice maker expertise to comprehensive commercial solutions. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of both residential and business environments, these machines deliver high-performance ice production for bars, restaurants, cafes, and home gatherings, reflecting ecozy's commitment to innovation and versatility across diverse settings.

ecozy Launches New Commercial Ice Makers, Marking a New Era in Ice Production Solutions for Homes and Businesses

As the demand for high-performance ice production continues to surge in the global bar, restaurant, and cafe industries, the commercial ice maker market is projected to grow by $1.86 billion between 2023 and 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.49%. In response, ecozy is expanding its expertise beyond household countertop ice makers to offer innovative solutions for both residential and commercial settings. The ecozy commercial undercounter ice maker serves home and small business needs, while the larger commercial ice maker champion caters to high-volume operations in busy establishments. This strategic move highlights ecozy's dedication to providing versatile and efficient solutions for various environments.

ecozy Commercial Undercounter Ice Maker: The Perfect Ice Machine for Homes and Small Businesses

High Ice Production with Quick Output

The ecozy commercial undercounter ice maker delivers up to 80 pounds of ice per day, making it ideal for both home and commercial use. Its efficient design ensures the production of 40 ice cubes every 15-20 minutes, providing a reliable supply to serve approximately 320 drinks daily—perfect for parties, bars, or business needs. With the first-class SECOP compressor, this ice maker offers superior cooling performance and energy efficiency, ensuring consistent ice production while minimizing energy consumption.

Designed to fit seamlessly under any counter, this ice maker offers easy installation with a reversible door that swings left or right for flexible placement. Equipped with a built-in drain pump, it ensures hassle-free drainage. The intuitive control panel lets you schedule ice production up to 24 hours in advance and select from three ice thickness settings, allowing you to customize your ice output for any occasion. Moreover, the ecozy ice maker is ETL certified for safety, ensuring reliable performance and compliance with DOE energy efficiency standards to help minimize energy consumption, making it an eco-friendly choice for your home or business.

With a self-cleaning function activated by a simple 5-second press of the 'Timer' button, the ecozy ice maker minimizes maintenance time while ensuring hygienic operation. Additionally, advanced insulation keeps ice fresh and solid for 6-8 hours, even during busy periods, allowing you to maintain ice quality without constant production. The machine also alerts you when the water level is low or when the ice bin is full, ensuring smooth and efficient performance.

ecozy Commercial Ice Maker Champion: The Ultimate Ice Solution for Bars, Cafes, Restaurants, and Businesses

Robust Ice Production with ETL/DOE Certification

The ecozy commercial ice maker champion is a powerhouse of efficiency, producing over 450 pounds of ice per day, ideal for large-scale operations in hotels, restaurants, bars, and coffee shops. Equipped with a top-of-the-line SECOP compressor, the machine produces ice in just 8-15 minutes. With ETL certification, it meets stringent safety and performance standards, ensuring reliability for commercial applications. Furthermore, the ice maker complies with DOE energy efficiency standards, significantly reducing energy consumption while maximizing output, thereby positioning it as an environmentally responsible choice for your business.

Effortlessly manage your ice production with the user-friendly control panel of this commercial ice maker. The smart LCD panel offers a range of functions, including 1-24 hour timing, full ice reminder, water shortage reminder, and self-cleaning. Customize ice cube sizes easily with the (+) and (-) buttons to meet various needs. Designed for convenience, the ice maker also includes a cleaning mode and automatic drainage, simplifying daily maintenance so you can focus on running your business.

Constructed from high-quality materials and utilizing advanced manufacturing processes, this commercial ice maker ensures exceptional durability and reliability. Its insulation technology helps maintain the ice's temperature, keeping it frozen longer and preventing quick melting. This guarantees a consistent supply of solid ice, making it an ideal solution for hotels, restaurants, bars, and coffee shops.

ecozy's new commercial ice makers demonstrate its commitment to innovation and excellence in both residential and commercial sectors. Designed for efficiency, the ecozy commercial undercounter ice maker serves small businesses and home users, while the ecozy commercial ice maker champion is optimized for high-demand environments like bars and restaurants. With advanced features, robust production capabilities, and user-friendly designs, these machines are poised to revolutionize ice production solutions, setting the standard for modern homes and businesses alike.

Pricing and Availability

The ecozy ice makers are now available on Amazon, with the ecozy commercial undercounter ice maker priced at $799.99 and the ecozy commercial ice maker champion priced at $1,599.99. To celebrate the launch, customers can enjoy a 5% discount on both models using the code icemaker66, valid from October 6 to November 5. Additionally, there are limited-time promotional coupons available for the new products. Don't miss out on these exciting savings! To stay updated on the latest offers, tips, and news, follow ecozy on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok!

About ecozy

A "dream home" is something we strive to create around us. ecozy is born from a desire for a better life and a relentless pursuit of technological innovation.

At ecozy, we are all about innovation and putting the craziest ideas into practice. We are passionate about providing products that promote family fun and make using smart home products fun and convenient. ecozy creates solutions that make life easier, more comfortable, and better than ever, bringing unprecedented convenience and comfort to every "dreamer." ecozy, enjoy the cozy life.

For more information, please visit ecozy.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ecozy official