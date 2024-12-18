ecozy Launches Smart Nugget Ice Maker with IceLumix Full-Color Panel

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ecozy, a leading brand in home appliances, is thrilled to introduce the Smart-Panel Nugget Ice Maker — a groundbreaking innovation designed to elevate the home ice maker experience. Featuring the industry-first IceLumix full-color smart panel, it sets a new benchmark for intuitive use and exceptional performance. With its sleek design and innovative features, the 44lbs Full-Color Smart Panel integrates style and functionality, making it the perfect addition to any home or office.

ecozy Smart Nugget Ice Maker with IceLumix Full-Color Panel

Beyond basic functionality, the ecozy IceLumix Panel Ice Maker features double-layer insulation for longer-lasting ice, along with an intuitive app and voice control. Combining top-tier performance and convenience, the ecozy full-color ice maker ushers in a new era of efficiency, elegance, and luxury in ice-making.

Here's a closer look at what makes it stand out:

IceLumix Smart Panel: Precision and Luxury, No More Guesswork in Ice-Making

With the exclusive IceLumix Full-color Smart Panel, ecozy redefines the ice-making experience. The combination of a premium black exterior and a vibrant, interactive display adds a touch of luxury to any kitchen or office while providing intuitive, easy-to-use controls.

Functionally, the ecozy Smart Nugget Ice Maker stands out with an advanced TDS water quality testing display, which shows the level of dissolved solids in the water, including minerals and other substances. This ensures that the water used for ice production is clean and pure, delivering safe, high-quality ice every time. This ice maker also features a water temperature monitoring system that optimizes the ice-making process by maintaining the ideal water temperature, ensuring superior ice quality and energy efficiency. The real-time monitoring system helps users consistently produce perfect and crisp-crunchy ice.

Advanced Double-Layer Insulation: Longer-Lasting Ice with Incredible Chewability

ecozy is redefining ice-making performance with its latest innovation. The new Smart-Panel Nugget Ice Maker features advanced double-layer insulation, resulting in ice that melts 20% slower than other similar products on the market. What truly sets it apart is the exceptional quality of its nugget ice—crunchy, chewable, and refreshingly perfect for drinks and snacks. Whether hosting a party or simply enjoying a chilled beverage, the ecozy Smart-Panel Nugget Ice Maker ensures a continuous supply of ice, meeting all needs with reliability and convenience.

Innovative Refill Solutions: Convenient and User-friendly Pull-Out Water Tank

Designed with user convenience at its core, the ecozy Smart-Panel Nugget Ice Maker includes an innovative pull-out water tank for easy refills. Simply remove the tank and fill it with water, bypassing the need for a fixed tank. The mess-free operation streamlines the refilling process, enabling refreshing, chilled drinks with ease and ensuring a seamless, hassle-free ice-making experience.

Seamless Control: Voice and App Integration for the Ultimate Smart Ice Experience

The ecozy Full-color Smart Panel Nugget Ice Maker elevates the user experience to the next level with intuitive Smart Voice and App Control features, enabling easy starting, stopping, or scheduling of ice production through the EcozyHome app for exceptional convenience. With Alexa and Google Assistant, the ecozy Smart-Panel Nugget Ice Maker offers hands-free operation enhances accessibility, and provides a streamlined and user-friendly ice-making solution, particularly for individuals with limited mobility. Designed for ultimate efficiency, this new release Ice Maker offers an effortless and accessible experience for everyone, particularly valuable for event planning, ensuring ice is prepared in advance for occasions like New Year's parties or gatherings.

The Perfect New Year's Gift

Looking for a unique New Year's gift? The ecozy Smart-Panel Nugget Ice Maker is the perfect present for anyone who loves to entertain or enjoy chilled beverages. With its modern design and advanced features, this ice maker fits seamlessly into any home or office. Whether for a family member who loves hosting gatherings or someone who enjoys cold drinks at home, this ice maker will elevate their experience. Give the gift of convenience, efficiency, and fun this holiday season!

Pricing and Availability

The ecozy Smart-Panel Nugget Ice Maker is now available for purchase on Amazon. Featuring advanced technology and a sleek design, this model offers both performance and style. While similar high-end models are priced over $500, ecozy offers this innovative product at just $399.99. Plus, with the exclusive code EZNYGIFT, enjoy an additional discount, bringing the price down to only $339.99. This limited-time deal is available until January 20, 2025. Follow ecozy on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok for the latest updates, offers, and tips!

About ecozy

A "dream home" is something we strive to create around us. ecozy is born from a desire for a better life and a relentless pursuit of technological innovation.

At ecozy, we are all about innovation and putting the craziest ideas into practice. We are passionate about providing products that promote family fun and make using smart home products fun and convenient. ecozy creates solutions that make life easier, more comfortable, and better than ever, bringing unprecedented convenience and comfort to every "dreamer."

ecozy, enjoy the cozy life.

