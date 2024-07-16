Discover the new ecozy nugget ice maker and Prime Day deals and tips for all ecozy ice makers.

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ecozy, a leading global home appliance brand, proudly announces the launch of its latest product: the Most Compact Yet High-Capacity Countertop Nugget Ice Maker. The upgraded visible ice basket is now 25% larger, with a capacity of 1.5L, and features a new transparent design for easy visibility. The clear window allows users to monitor ice levels effortlessly, ensuring a constant supply of ice without needing to open the machine. The enhanced capacity meets the increasing demand for ice during the hot summer months, making it an essential appliance for any home.

ecozy Unveils the Most Compact Yet High-Capacity Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

Building on the success of ecozy's best-selling "Most Compact Yet Powerful Nugget Ice Maker" on Amazon, which is 40% smaller in size and has a 37% larger ice production capacity than conventional models, the new Nugget Ice Maker Countertop continues to deliver exceptional performance in a streamlined, space-saving design. The ice basket has been significantly upgraded from the previous model, ensuring it meets the high demands of today's consumers. Market research indicates a growing trend towards compact, high-efficiency home appliances, with consumers increasingly valuing space-saving solutions that do not compromise performance.

The Most Compact Yet High-Capacity Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

Take Your Drinks to the Next Level

Transform your drinks from "meh" to "oh yeah!" with our irresistibly chewable nugget ice cubes. These little nuggets are perfect for adding a satisfying crunch to every sip, making your beverages refreshing and fun. Whether you're enjoying a cocktail, iced tea, or just plain water, nugget ice enhances the experience with its unique texture. Who says cooling down can't be a blast? Get your chew on and keep the cool vibes flowing—all day, every day.

Maximum Ice, Minimal Space

This advanced ice maker produces up to 33 pounds of nugget ice per day, combining high-capacity with a compact, user-friendly design. With summer around the corner, it's perfect for keeping drinks cool at any gathering, ensuring you never run out. Despite its powerful performance, its compact size fits perfectly on most countertops, making it ideal for homes, offices, kitchens, RVs, and bars. Its sleek design blends seamlessly into any setting, providing a steady supply of ice wherever you need it.

Press and Chill, Ice at Will

With the one-touch self-clean feature, just press, relax and let the ice maker do the icy scrubbing. It's the coolest way to keep your ice maker sparkling and your drinks on point—because clean ice is cool ice! Easy Peasy: Simply add water, press a button, and voila—ice magic at your fingertips! Advanced infrared sensors and dual indicator lights keep you informed of its status, and a large transparent window lets you check ice storage at a glance.

Prime Day deals and tips for ecozy ice makers: Taste Comes Alive

Bullet Ice Makers: Best Value Hot Sellers

ecozy's top-selling portable countertop ice makers can produce up to 26 pounds of bullet ice per day, with a rapid cycle time of just 6 minutes. Featuring a self-cleaning function and a transparent lid for easy monitoring, these compact ice makers are ideal for kitchens, offices, and RVs.

- Best Value & Hot Seller Portable Countertop Ice Maker

- 2024 New Best Value and Well-Designed Countertop Bullet Ice Maker available with a Prime Day limited-time 10% off code ICEECOZY. Act fast, as the promotion ends on 7/17/2024.

Nugget Ice Makers: Best for Ice Eaters

ecozy's most compact yet powerful nugget ice maker, remarkably small yet highly efficient, produces up to 33 lbs of ice per day—enough for 3-5 drinks per hour. It rapidly creates chewable ice cubes in just five minutes, enhancing beverage flavor. The 2024 upgrade includes a 25% larger, transparent ice basket with a 1.5L capacity, improving visibility and user convenience.

- The Most Compact Yet Powerful Nugget Ice Maker

- 2024 New Most Compact Yet High-Capacity Countertop Nugget Ice Maker. Take advantage of our special offer with 10% off using code ECOZYICE, available until 7/17/2024.

Clear Ice Maker: Ideal for Multi-Person Parties

Upgrade your ice game with the ecozy Countertop Ice Maker, a high-end machine that produces clear, solid ice cubes that melt slowly, preserving drink flavors longer. It makes 24 ice cubes in 13 minutes, up to 45 lbs per day, perfect for parties. Enjoy timed ice-making with a 24-hour timer and hassle-free maintenance with self-cleaning capabilities.

- The First ecozy Clear Ice Maker Countertop Ice Maker is now available with a limited-time Prime Day promotion.

Don't miss the incredible Prime Day deals and the launch of our new ecozy Countertop Ice Maker! Elevate your beverage experience with the latest ice-making technology and enjoy exclusive discounts on ecozy ice makers. Stay updated and grab these limited-time offers to keep your drinks perfectly chilled all summer.

To learn more about the ecozy Nugget Ice Maker and other ecozy products, visit the ecozy website, or follow ecozy on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

About ecozy

A "dream home" is something we strive to create around us. ecozy is born from a desire for a better life and a relentless pursuit of technological innovation.

At ecozy, we are all about innovation and putting the craziest ideas into practice. We are passionate about providing products that promote family fun and make using smart home products fun and convenient. ecozy creates solutions that make life easier, more comfortable, and better than ever, bringing unprecedented convenience and comfort to every "dreamer."

ecozy, enjoy the cozy life.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ecozy official