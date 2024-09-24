ecozy Unveils Ultra-Compact Countertop Ice Cube Maker with Dual Water Supply for Seamless Ice Production

This compact countertop ice maker offers flexible ice-making with a built-in tank and a 1.5L external tank, delivering big convenience in a small package.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ecozy, a leading global home appliance brand, proudly introduces its latest innovation: an ultra-compact countertop ice cube maker featuring a dual water supply system. This sleek and modern appliance combines the convenience of a built-in water tank with the versatility of a 1.5L external water tank, providing exceptional flexibility and performance. Compact yet stylish, this countertop ice maker is designed to deliver the ultimate luxury ice-making experience in a highly space-efficient form.

Efficient Ice Production, Anytime You Need It

The ecozy ice cube maker can produce an impressive 33 pounds of ice per day, ensuring you always have a fresh supply at hand. Whether you're hosting a party, a barbecue, or just enjoying a relaxing day at home, this machine delivers ice in just 13 minutes. Say goodbye to last-minute store runs for ice or waiting hours for your freezer—perfectly chilled drinks are always just moments away, making the ecozy ice maker a must-have for any occasion.

Customized Ice for Every Occasion

One of the key features of the ecozy ice cube maker is its ability to customize the thickness of your ice cubes. Choose the perfect ice for any situation—thin ice for blending smoothies in 11 minutes, medium ice for preserving food in 15 minutes, or thick ice for chilling your drinks in 20 minutes. This customization ensures your ice is tailored to your needs, delivering a personalized experience every time.

Dual Water Supply for Continuous Convenience

The ecozy ice cube maker offers flexibility like never before, thanks to its dual water supply system. You can either manually fill the built-in tank or connect it to the 1.5L external tank for extended ice-making sessions. This larger capacity means fewer refills, especially when entertaining or during busy periods. With continuous ice production, you can focus on enjoying your time with family and friends, confident that you'll never run out of ice.

Effortless Cleaning at the Touch of a Button

Maintaining your ecozy ice cube maker is as simple as pressing a button. The machine is equipped with an automatic self-cleaning function that completes in just 20 minutes. This ensures the appliance remains hygienic and ready to use without the hassle of manual cleaning. This feature is perfect for busy households or those who prefer low-maintenance appliances. With the self-cleaning function, you can focus on enjoying your ice and entertaining guests, knowing that your machine stays sparkling clean with minimal effort.

Stylish Design Meets Advanced Scheduling

The ecozy countertop ice maker not only boasts a sleek, modern design but also offers advanced scheduling features. You can pre-set ice production up to 24 hours in advance, ensuring you have fresh ice exactly when you need it—whether for a family dinner, a spontaneous get-together, or a planned party. This combination of style and convenience makes the ecozy ice maker a standout addition to any home.

Pricing and Availability

The ecozy ice cube maker is now available on Amazon for a retail price of $179.99. Use the exclusive code JJ8OW3CU to get 40% off, bringing the final price to $107.99. This limited-time offer is valid from September 24th to September 29th. Follow ecozy on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok for the latest updates, offers, and tips!

For more information, please visit ecozy.com.

